Lydia Howe, a Mason County Eastern senior, was recently awarded a $2,500 Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) scholarship.
MIHA gives seven scholarships annually to seniors who competed during at least three of their four years of high school. The students apply with two essays and a letter of recommendation, according to its website.
Lydia and her mother and equestrian coach Sheri were both surprised when they found out about the scholarship.
Sheri heard about it first while conducting business over the phone with MIHA and had to keep it a secret until Lydia received the official call.
“It was difficult to keep from her, knowing (her) accomplishments,” Sheri said.
Lydia said she was up against strong riders who she’s ridden with for years.
“It was kind of overwhelming to hear. It’s the first scholarship I’ve heard back about,” she said.
Lydia started competing with MCE in sixth grade, but has been riding for much longer.
“I’ve been riding since I was 2, but on the equestrian team for seven years,” she said.
After competing for so many seasons, she said it was rewarding to see the progress she and her team made, and even the growth of the riders she competed against.
“As you grew up from middle school to high school, you could tell who was getting better, which events they liked, and which ones they excelled in. It was great to watch (us all) grow up together as we aged out of showing through MIHA,” she said.
Her favorite events were the saddle-seat classes and speed classes.
“I like the saddle-seat classes because, when I was younger, the way the horses moved was cool. As I got older, I liked it more and spent more time practicing it,” she said.
As for the speed classes, she’s a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie.
“I like the speed ones... because of the thrill I get going into that arena, knowing that I’m going to run the pattern in 5 or 20 seconds, depending on the event.”
Of the speed events, she said her favorite was the two-person relay, which she rode with her sister Hillary. Hillary is a junior at MCE.
Lydia also played basketball and softball, participated in 4-H and was on the West Michigan Livestock Council board as the vice president and correspondent secretary for three years.
Lydia’s career highlights were when the MCE equestrian team went to the state finals the past two years.
“We made it to the state finals. We got to see so many more new people—different competitors,” she said.
In 2019, the team was ninth out of 11 teams and Lydia won two state titles. MCE won sixth place in 2020.
She is also proud of receiving the Katelyn Scott Memorial Sportsmanship Award this year from the MIHA District 9.
The coaches give out papers to any riders who show good sportsmanship. The rider who collects the most wins the award.
“That was a big accomplishment,” Lydia said.
But it wasn’t just about the wins, it was also about the people she met along the way.
“(I became) such good friends with my peers at the shows and the relationships I’ve made through MIHA are some of the best I had throughout high school,” she said.
Those relationships produced some of her best memories.
“In ninth grade, we got rained out and they pushed the show back a day. We were all in our barns and made dancing videos. We would post it, then tag the next equestrian team. We’d go down the line,” she said. “It was very fun.”
Though her time as an MIHA rider ended in October, she is going to return as an assistant coach for the MCE junior high school team this spring.
“I like to think I’m good at teaching and helping the younger kids, or even kids my own age, to be better at what they are doing,” she said.
She learned a lot from riding — lessons that she will be able to pass on to the next generation.
“I learned that once the class is over, you have to move onto the next one and try to be better. That’s a life lesson, too. If you have a bad day, get up the next day and try to make it one step better. Don’t give up on yourself. You have to keep a positive mindset,” she said.
Lydia plans to use the scholarship while attending Heartland Horseshoeing School in Missouri. She wants to become a farrier and return to the area to start her own business.
“My goal is to take care of other people’s horses’ feet so their horses are in tip-top condition,” she said. “I’m leaving in August and once I get back in September, I’ll start an apprenticeship and my own business soon after.”
Her last piece of advice for fellow high schoolers — live in the moment.
“Don’t waste time dwelling on the things that don’t go right. Just decide to make it better and work on your goals,” she said.