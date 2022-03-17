CUSTER — Mason County Eastern third graders were locked in and laser-focused Thursday, dissecting owl pellets in Eric Sherman’s science classroom.
“We are working on our life science unit and working with ecosystems and biomes,” Sherman said. “We talked a lot about owls and how they play a part in the food chain in ecosystems. One thing we talked about was owl pellets, so we decided to do a science lab with the direction of the pellets.”
Working in pairs, the kids were given tweezers, a small wooden stick and an owl pellet wrapped in tin foil.
Students first unwrapped their owl pellet to examine the shape, color, feel and weight, before carefully breaking it apart looking for small bones of prey animals such as mice, voles and small birds.
As the third-graders carefully sorted through the owl pellet, they separated out small leg bones, rib cages and skulls. Some students were even finding multiple skulls and bones from several animals.
“This is really fun,” said Henry Witkowski. “It’s something different than what we would normally do in science class. It’s like putting together a puzzle — you don’t know what you have until you put it together.”
Fellow student Ashton Walker said he likes the hands-on approach of the dissection.
“I feel like I understand it more,” he said.
Sherman said he hopes the science lab will show students what a predator animal preys on.
“Sometimes (the students) know that owls eat mice but they are also learning about the prey itself,” he said. “The kids tend to focus on the predator, but not the hunted.”
He said that later, when his students examine the skeletal system, they will have a firsthand look at the different bones from these animals.
Following the dissection of the bones, students were given a bone chart with the skeletal structure of the mouse, voles and small bird. Students then worked to match up the ones to determine what animal the owl had digested.
MCE’s third grade has an integrated curriculum, with partnering teachers and classes. Sherman’s class works with Carol Rowe’s classroom and the two work together on projects like this science lab to incorporate it with Rowe’s English curriculum.
“We sat down and aligned the curriculum at the end of last year,” Rowe said.
She said once students have participated in the science lab and find all of the bones, then they will write about their findings in English.
Rowe said usually what happens is the students will have the experience with Sherman, and get to write about it, reflect on it and discuss it.
“By having it in both classrooms it just really enriches the students experience,” she said.
The integrated learning really seems to ramp up students’ engagement level, according to Rowe.
“It all comes together,” Sherman said.