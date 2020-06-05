Mason County Eastern District will have an outdoors ceremony for its 2020 graduates at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
“We caught a break because (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) lifted some of the restrictions. Our plan is still to have an outdoor ceremony in the high school parking lot,” said K-12 Principal Mark Forner.
Only immediate family members, faculty and board members will be allow on-campus for the ceremony.
The ceremony was pushed back a month in hopes that some of the restrictions on gathering would be lifted, he said.
“We are very hopeful the weather will cooperate. We are excited we will be able to get out of cars now,” Forner said. “It’s going to be special.”
The district has 26 seniors graduating this year.
“Each student will have one vehicle for family members. We are encouraging them to decorate the vehicles to honor the graduates,” he said.
Groups of 100 people or less are allowed to congregate outside under the most recent executive order. Forner said the number of people at the ceremony will be under that limit.
“Given the size of the district and the graduating class, we will be around 100 people,” he said.
The set-up will be similar to how it would be in the gymnasium, where the graduation is usually held.
The faculty and board will sit together near the lectern, seniors will sit together in the parking lot while families will sit farther back in their own chairs.
“We will honor our graduates, announce any awards and what their plans are for the future and any outstanding achievements. It will be a short ceremony, probably only 30 minutes in length,” Forner said. “After we announce the graduates, they will rejoin their families.”
The valedictorian and class speaker will both be able to give their speeches. Though the exchange students who were expected to walk returned home due to the pandemic, Forner said their names will still be announced with the rest of the class.
The 2020 class will finish the ceremony with a parade through Custer and ending in Fountain.
“We will make a couple laps around town so the citizens and friends can enjoy the parade,” he said.
The parade route will be published on the school website and Facebook before June 25, he said.
Fountain and Custer fire departments will begin and end the procession.