Mason County Eastern will be switching its high school, grades 9 through 12, to remote learning on Wednesday as mandated by the state and has decided to keep pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in-person until Thanksgiving.
Moving certain groups to remote learning fits the school’s plan that was put in place before the year began Superintendent Paul Shoup reported to the MCE Board of Education at its regular meeting Monday evening.
As the cases started to rise in the county, and through weekly meetings with the health department, the school started to prepare for some kind of closure.
“We had our plans in place, but we asked the staff to brush up and prep the kids, to see who would need packets and who needed to check out Chromebooks,” Shoup said.
He said the two days to prepare will make a big difference.
“It will transition smoothly,” he said.
The school’s leadership surveyed the staff on Monday, the day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced high schools would be required to close for three weeks, on how they felt about staying in-person for the lower grades.
“(K-12 Principal Mark Forner) and I sampled a number of teachers, food service workers and bus drivers. We had a meeting after school and have also been in meetings with area superintendents off and on all day,” Shoup said. “Our feeling is, and the staff as a whole was supportive of, continuing to move forward K-8 with face-to-face instruction, trying to get to Thanksgiving.”
The decision included one change to the schedule — making the half-day before Thanksgiving a remote learning day.
They will continue to monitor the numbers in the county during the break to determine how to move forward after the holiday, he said.
That week after Thanksgiving will be important to determine if there was increased exposure.
“It’s much different from the spring, when it was shut down suddenly,” he said. “We are still moving forward. We are still serving kids. We can’t lose sight of that and we can’t lose hope.”
The elementary and middle schoolers will be in-person for a total of five days before the Thanksgiving break.
“We think this is the smarter way to go. And that’s the plan for area schools as well, to try to keep moving forward to Thanksgiving,” Shoup said. “We are of firm belief that every day the kids can be in school that we are serving them better.”
Like other schools in the state, MCE has had to deal with a shortage in substitutes.
“Substitutes have been in short supply for three years. Whenever there are low unemployment rates, as there have been, there are fewer subs,” Shoup said.
The pool is usually made up of retired teachers or people who have just graduated college. Because those who are retired tend to be higher risk, the pandemic has removed a portion of the available substitutes.
“It’s been challenging, but we’ve been doing OK. We’ve been subbing in-house and covering for each other. It’s something we monitor each day,” he said.
If the school has too many teacher absences that aren’t filled by substitutes or covered in-house, the school will move to remote learning.
The board decided approved a five-percent raise for non-instructional staff based on the recommendation of the budget, negotiation and personnel committee.
The administration, support staff, food service staff and bus drivers had not received a raise in two years, while the teaching staff had. The raise is not equal to the teaching staff, but Board President Paul Drewry said it will keep the school competitive with others in the area.
Shoup also updated the board on the adolescent health center, which is in the process of being built in the school. The construction was halted due to an air unit configuration dilemma. As soon as that is sorted out, he expects construction to move faster.
He estimated the construction will be complete and the health center will be up and running by January.
The school received a $25,000 competitive grant from the Department of Education to aid with COVID-19 response, which Shoup said will be used for offsetting costs such as custodial staff working additional hours to meet cleaning requirements.