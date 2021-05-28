When a teacher described this year’s All-Around Senior to an assembly of Mason County Eastern High School students Wednesday, senior Jessica Smith remembers thinking, “That kind of sounds like my high school experience.”
“Then she looked over to me and said, ‘Congratulations Jessica Smith,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”
Citing Smith’s attendance record, grades, volunteerism and extracurricular activities, MCE faculty selected her as the most well-rounded student of her class.
Across her high school career, Smith participated in band, robotics, Quiz Bowl, basketball, softball and volleyball. She was the president of MCE’s Varsity Club in 2018, and this year she was class treasurer and co-captain of the cheer team.
And she’s valedictorian, too.
“She’s just a great ambassador for our district and our student body,” said MCE Principal Mark Forner. “She’s just a perfect kid.”
Smith said she tried to strike a balance, allowing herself to commit to her activities without spreading herself too thin.
“I made sure I did the best that I could every single time,” she said. “I’ve been pushing ahead ever since.”
Smith’s parents guided her to be open to trying and committing to new things, her father, Jacob, said.
“We’ve always made her try some things … and then she chose to still go out there and try things on her own,” said Jacob Smith, Jessica’s father. “We instilled into her: Once you start something, you finish it.”
Aside from her parents, Smith gave credit to her teachers at MCE and West Shore Community College, where she dual-enrolled.
“I look to all of them as great people that I want to be like,” she said. “They teach. They lead.”
Smith’s next chapter will unfold at the University of Michigan, where she intends to study biomedical engineering.
She’s the third student MCE has sent to University of Michigan on a full academic scholarship in five years, according to Forner.
“For a small rural school district, we’re very proud of that,” he said.