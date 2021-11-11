CUSTER — Little by little, the new Mason County Eastern Wellness Center at Mason County Eastern schools is coming together.
There’s still a few things left to get installed, but it was a night Thursday to celebrate its opening with an open house and ribbon-cutting.
The ribbon-cutting and open house was the culmination of nearly two years of work as a partnership between Mason County Eastern schools and District Health Department No. 10. The health department opened similar clinics at other school districts in its 10-county service area, from Mesick to Lake City.
Regina Kirwin, the clinic’s nurse practitioner, said those who work at the clinic started out working out of a classroom with dividers when the school year began. Roughly two months at the school, working three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays has proved to be beneficial.
“We’re starting to get to know the students well,” she said.
But once the clinic’s offices opened up at the school in October, the students were really surprised by the clinic’s transformation. The same could be said for those who once were in the former classroom.
“I think there was a washer and a dryer when I first visited the room,” said Katy Bies, adolescent health manager for DHD10.
Plans for the clinic began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic delayed the project. Work on converting the classroom to what students see as a doctor’s office happened during this past summer with work being completed this fall.
The open house brought in several community members from the area and beyond, from Mason County Eastern Board of Education Secretary Ed Miller to 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann.
The clinic features a nurse practitioner, registered medical assistant and counselor. Kerri Zimmerman is the counselor with DHD10 at the MCE Wellness Center, and she’s worked alongside the district’s in-school counselor already, Kirwin said. Sue Wicks is the medical assistant, and she’s homegrown — she graduated from Mason County Eastern herself.
The clinic provides multiple medical services from primary care services to physicals to immunizations to testing for certain diseases and more. The mental health services can include individual and family counseling, mental health assessments and diagnoses and grief and loss counseling, among others. Kirwin said the clinic has conducted many sports physicals for students this year already.
Not everything is quite at 100 percent at the clinic, though. The staff is awaiting the refrigerators needed to house doses of immunizations, so not everything is quite ready to go, Kirwin said.
The MCE Wellness Center is open to individuals ages 5 to 21 (and their children) who either reside in or go to a school in Mason County — not just students of Mason County Eastern — and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bies said she could see Mason County Central students coming to the clinic instead of traveling into Ludington or other locations.
And Bies said DHD10 could be opening other clinics in more schools in its area.
To call for an appointment, the telephone number is 231-757-3733 x3635.