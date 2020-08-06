Democrat Beth McGill-Rizer will square off against incumbent Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, for the 101st District State House Representative seat in November, following two decisive victories in Tuesday’s primary election.
McGill-Rizer, of Victory Township, secured the Democratic nomination against Cary Urka of Brethren. McGill-Rizer had an unofficial total of 9,000 votes, beating out Urka’s 2,411.
Now, McGill-Rizer will face O’Malley, who also landed a victory on Tuesday, in the November general election.
McGill-Rizer declared her victory Wednesday morning.
In a phone call with the Daily News, McGill-Rizer said victory was never certain for her. Because of limitations on traditional campaigning methods as a result of COVID-19, she and her campaign staffers had to rely primarily on digital efforts to inform voters about her infrastructure-based platform.
“We weren’t sure. We really never had an opportunity to … gauge (voters’ opinions). We didn’t take anything for granted,” McGill-Rizer said.
“It was definitely a different election. We couldn’t knock on doors… constituents are concerned for their safety (due to the pandemic), as they should be, so we had to campaign digitally. We abided by all the governor’s executive orders. Constituents are concerned for their safety, as they should be… so we’re going to continue with those (digital) practices until the governor tells us otherwise, and I don’t anticipate that’s going to be soon.”
McGill-Rizer said that, as the November election approaches, she’s hoping for an exchange of ideas with O’Malley on the campaign trail.
“I look forward to the opportunity to hopefully share our ideas and our solutions and engage, so people can see there is a difference in leadership styles and realize that I am a strong leader, and you need strong leaders for strong communities,” she said.
She added that she’s aware of the district’s tendency to vote Republican.
“This is a fairly red district,” she said. “I’m going in with my eyes wide open, but I’m hoping people will give me the opportunity to share my thoughts and ideas with them.”
She knows the coronavirus will likely continue to impact the way she campaigns, and she said her main focus is on the safety of the people in the 101st. As the state reopens, however, McGill-Rizer said infrastructure is the foundation of her political focus, and central to her hopes for Lansing.
“Infrastructure is the centerpiece of my campaign,” she said, adding that school closures in the wake of COVID-19 have brought some issues into sharp focus, such as a disparity in internet connectivity for students returning to school.
“Even before Covid, kids were being left behind because they didn’t have the same internet access other students did,” she said. “(Infrastructure) not only gives us actual structure — like roads and bridges — but it also gives us broadband, and out of that comes really good jobs, and if people aren’t working, we don’t have revenue.”
She said she’d also like to see more grant and loan funding coming into Michigan to invest in the state’s infrastructure.
“I’m a problem solver, and there are some real immediate needs that need to be addressed,” McGill-Rizer said.
In the Republican primary, O’Malley soundly held off challenger Carolyn Cater of Ludington. O’Malley’s total was 14,581 votes compared to Cater’s 2,224.
It was the second time the two had met on the ballots, after O’Malley defeated Cater and following the August 2018 primary.
O’Malley told the Daily News he was honored to win the Republican primary, and he’s looking forward to the future.
He said his goal is to win a second term in November, and that he’ll endeavor in the coming months to strike a balance between legislative work and efforts to maintain connections — and establish new ones — with the voters in the district.
“My goal is to win a second term and continue representing the people of the district,” O’Malley said in a phone call. “I’m not a career politician… this is only the third election I’ve won… and I’m honored that the people voted for me.
“I have been working hard, I plan to continue working hard, both… in Lansing and in the district.”
He said this election season has been decidedly different from his first, in 2018 — notably, doing the job and trying to secure it for another two years.
“As a first-time candidate two years ago, the only thing on your mind is winning. But when you’re a sitting legislator, you have to balance the campaign and your job,” he said. “I’m working on day-care bills, school-bus safety bills… and as chair of the transportation committee, there are… some efficiencies I’ve been working on since last year.”
O’Malley said COVID-19 has changed the way he does things in some respects. Many public engagements and candidate forums were called off due to concerns about indoor gatherings, and he’s had to adapt.
He said he anticipates it will continue to be a factor, but he will still be making his way through he 101st, campaigning largely in-person.
“I plan on knocking doors, but obviously I’ll be respectful,” O’Malley said. “I wear a mask, and I have hand sanitizer. I’ll knock the door and step back about 8 feet and wait for people to answer.”
Voters will make a decision between O’Malley and McGill-Rizer on Tuesday, Nov. 3.