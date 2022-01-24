As the inches and inches of fresh snow piled up Monday, Mason County Road Commission Director Mary Samuels was updating the commission’s webpage that updates where in Mason County the snow plows are and how long ago they were there.
Mason County was under a winter weather advisory from the U.S. National Weather Service Grand Rapids. The NWS called for between of 3 to 6 inches of fresh snow to blanket the area, but many areas seemingly received more.
The conditions made slippery roadways and some white out conditions in areas. The advisory also called for drivers to slow down for their commutes into work.
Samuels was updating the webpage to remind drivers to be careful around snowplows.
“Do not pull up directly behind the plow, especially when they turn the corner. Many times (snow plow drivers) are waiting for traffic to pass so they can backup and clean out the intersection,” she wrote on the Mason County Road Commission’s Snow Paths site. “The driver cannot see you in the blind spot.”
She added the notation following a weekend where there were two incidents between vehicles and snow plows. She said during one of the incidents, a plow driver came up to a corner with the intention to back up and clear out the intersection.
“The person in the vehicle followed the plow right around the corner and stopped directly behind the plow,” she said. “The plow driver couldn’t see the vehicle, and backed into the vehicle.”
Samuels said this is something the commission preaches all of the time. Drivers need to realize to not pull up directly behind a plow.
She said the other incident involved a county plow and a vehicle at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 10.
Samuels is reminding drivers to give the snow plow trucks some space because they can’t always see especially on a day like Monday where snow was falling at a rapid pace.
The snow in recent days was light and fluffy. When a vehicle passes the plow, it kicks up a lot of snow and creates less visibility for the plow drivers.
“That was a lot for us to have two encounters in one weekend,” Samuels said.
Samuels said when an incident does happen, the drivers take it hard because they do not want to hurt anybody.
With snow expected to continue throughout this week, Samuels wanted to remind drivers to give the plow drivers some space.