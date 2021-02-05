SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission spent time early Thursday preparing for the snow that began falling in the area shortly after 4 p.m.
Light winds and constant precipitation is expected to blanket the area with upwards of 9 inches of new snow fall over the next several days.
“We are ready. We have the materials all mixed and we are just waiting for the snow,” Mary Samuels, manager/director of the road commission.
Samuels said 10 crews took the time earlier in the day on Thursday to inspect the plow trucks and clean the windshields to make sure the equipment is ready for the snowstorm.
Samuels said the number of crews that will head out from the road commission will ultimately depend of how bad the conditions become.
“We will have at least five trucks out on plowing, especially if we have ice conditions.” Samuels said. “Those crews will mainly work on the state trunkline and the primary roads.”
Today, crews will be out on their routes trying too keep the snow under control.
Samuels said the initial forecast was for rain first followed by the snow and later into the evening the winds would begin to pick up.
“We are looking at the possibility of 40 mph winds,” she said. “(We) expect blowing snow and wind gusts leading to white out conditions.”
Samuels wants to remind drivers to keep their distance from plows, The plow drivers on a typical run can make many stops and back-up frequently.
“Drivers have a lot of things to watch out for when they’re on the road,” she said.
Try not to pass plows because they do have there wings down, stay back and allow plenty of room for the plow because the drivers do make sudden stops and back-up periodically, she said.
The plows will have their green flashing lights going, which is easy to see by motorists, according to Samuels.
“What is really nice about that green flashing light is that you can see it even in whiteout conditions.” Samuels said. “The plows also have green sticks on their wings on the back of them to help with visibility.”
If there were to be a big snow event this year, Samuels said there could be up to three road graders, including one on U.S. 10, and up to 19 trucks out on the road to service 22 plow routes in Mason County.
“We have 1,770 miles approximately,” she said. “That is lane miles so thats going east, going west, going north, going south — that is all of them. So with 19 trucks and three graders, it takes a little while to complete that many miles.”
Depending on the amount and type of snow, it could take a little more time, according to Samuels.
Samuels said that this will be the first significant snow event that the road commission can test out its new virtual Snow Paths map which allows for people to views the latest updates on where the plows have been throughout the county and the time the roads were last plowed.
Samuels is hoping to get some feedback from the community about the virtual map.
“This will be the first time. So I am looking forward to getting some feed back form everybody,” she said.