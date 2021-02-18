The Pere Marquette Highway bridge over the Marquette Railroad will be closed for construction beginning Monday, March 1, according to press release.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project is expected to end, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
The bridge sits between U.S. 10 and First Street in Ludington, and goes over the Marquette Railroad.
While the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured using U.S. 10 and U.S. 31, according to the release.
MDOT is making improvements that include replacing the bridge deck, painting, approach work, new concrete curb and gutter, new guardrail and pavement markings.
The bridge is “old and in need of TLC (tender loving care),” according to MDOT Communications Representative John Richard.
The underlying structure appears to be in good shape.
“There’s nothing wrong with the structure. It’s protected from the elements,” Richard said.
The project is estimated at $1.3 million.
“It’s just a bridge improvement,” Richard said. “It saves time and money when we can keep part of the bridge.”
The original bridge was built in 1935, with only the footings still left. Everything above ground was replaced in 1991. That was the last time it had major work done.
The updates are expected to extend the life of the bridge by approximately 50 years, depending on weather, traffic and other factors.