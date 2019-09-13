A closed lane on eastbound U.S. 10 between South Brye and North Stiles roads could be re-opened by the end of the day today if the rainfall sustained in the area on Wednesday night doesn’t delay roadwork.
According to John Richard, a public relations representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the 2-mile stretch of road is being reduced to one lane so crews can repair catch basins along the U.S. 10 corridor.
The catch basin repair work has resulted in the closure of the right-hand lane of eastbound traffic along the stretch of road.
Richard told the Daily News on Thursday that the work “is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. (today),” though he noted that the weather could cause delays.
