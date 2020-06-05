SCOTTVILLE — A three-phase, $2.4 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) highway resurfacing project is starting Monday on U.S. 31 between U.S. 10 and Sugar Grove Road, and lane closures and alternate routes will be in effect for much of the summer.
The purpose of the work is to “improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway,” according to a release from MDOT.
The first phase is from June 8 to 15, and traffic will be restricted to one lane between U.S. 10 and Sugar Grove Road, MDOT representative John Richard told the Daily News.
“Both directions of traffic will share the lane and take turns, using a changing sign or lights,” Richard said.
The second phase will take place from June 16 to mid-July, according to Richard, who said a solid date of conclusion has not yet been established for that led of the project.
“During phase 2, U.S. 31 will be closed between U.S. 10 and Main Street,” Richard said. “Traffic will be detoured south on Main Street in Scottville to U.S. 10.”
Phase 3 of the resurfacing work will be from mid-July to mid-August, and U.S. 31 will be closed between U.S. 10 and Sugar Grove Road. That leg of the work will require a detour as well.
“During phase 3, traffic’s going to be detoured west on Sugar Grove to Stiles, and then south to U.S. 10,” said Richard, adding, ““Hopefully we can beat that late August end date, but we might have to push through the end of August (depending on weather).”
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy told the Daily News that speed limits have not, to his knowledge, been altered for the duration of the project, but he underscored the importance of safe driving with the given conditions, and said his department would be monitoring traffic closely.
“The Scottville Police Department’s really, really going to be ramping up traffic enforcement because of (the road work),” Murphy said. “We’ve got to get people’s speeds down to 30 mph, then to 25 mph, because it’s residential area (in and around the City of Scottville) and there are going to be children in that area. It’s going to be very strictly enforced to ensure their safety.”
Richard also stated that safety is a priority, especially due to increased traffic in the region during the summer.
“With traffic picking up with summer vacation and summer tourism and people getting out more and more, just use patience,” he said.
Richard stated that MDOT contractors have spent time in recent months to train employees about safe conduct and social distancing with respect to COVID-19.
MDOT stated the road repairs are an essential function, and workers will be observing CDC guidelines.