Last week, local public school union members came together last week to award this year’s Michigan Education Association (MEA) Academic All-Stars.
Members from the 13-B Coordinating Council come together each spring to recognize one student from each respective district as an Academic All-Star. The winners of the 26th annual awards are:
• Abigail Bandstra of Ludington High School;
• Nicole Bowen of Mason County Central High School;
• Eli Shoup of Mason County Eastern High Schools,
• Solana Postma of Manistee High School;
• Mikaylyn Kenney of Pentwater High School;
• Mason Cantu of Hart High School;
• Keera Groenwald of Bear Lake High School;
• Gavin Rudlaff of Kaleva Norman Dickson High School;
• Ellery McIsaac of Onekama High School; and
• Lilian Fessenden of Walkerville High School.
This is the third year 13-B has voted to honor one of the winners with a $500 award. This year’s winner was Manistee’s Solana Postma.
Criteria for selection of the award included a student’s scholarship, leadership, character and service. An awards ceremony and banquet was held Wednesday, April 13 at West Shore Community College, where the awardees were presented with certificates of achievement.
Once again, MEA-Retired’s Jim Cunningham served as the emcee and photographer for the evening and introduced the All-Stars, their guests and the nominating union members.