The 24th annual Michigan Education Association Academic All-Star awards ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, but the MEA 13-B Coordinating Council came together virtually to select and honor eight area high-school students for their outstanding achievements in leadership and academics.
Students were chosen by the MEA members in each school district. This year’s award winners were Jonathan Petersen of Mason County Central Schools; Emily Dykman of Mason County Eastern Schools; Julien Nyberg of Pentwater Public Schools; Nevaeh Mannon of Manistee Area Public Schools; Mariah McLouth of Bear Lake Schools; Nicole Rockwell of Hart Public Schools; and Justin Kissling of Kaleva Norman Dickson School District.
Criteria for selection of the award included a student’s scholarship, leadership, character and service.
The awardees are being mailed a certificate of achievement recognizing them as an Academic All-star for 2020 and $50 to Barnes & Noble.
This year, the coordinating council voted to honor one of the winners — McLouth — with an additional $500 scholarship.