During the Michigan primary election on Tuesday, Meade Township will seek the renewal of a longstanding millage, one that Township Supervisor Lois Krepps said is essential to helping “keep us afloat.”
She’s hoping voters will feel the same way when they cast their ballots.
The renewal request is for 2 mills — or $2 per $1,000 of taxable value — and would cover an eight-year period from 2022 through 2029, according to ballot language from the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.
Krepps said she wanted to stress to voters that the township is not seeking an increase.
“It’s just a renewal — just to maintain ourselves and to provide (for residents),” she said.
The continuation of the existing millage is necessary for various reasons, according to Krepps. For one thing, about 55% of the township is on federal land, and brings in no tax dollars.
“There is no revenue generated from that … because (the federal lands) are totally tax-exempt,” Krepps said. “There’s no taxes or revenue that comes to Meade Township from the federal forest. … So we’re working on a very short budget.”
She emphasized that the township works with the federal government and does see additional visitor traffic because of the land.
“That property, their property, is a draw to this township because … there’s nothing on it, there’s no electricity, there’s no roads other than federal roads, so it is a recreational draw,” Krepps said.
However, the fact remains that “we don’t receive funds for that portion,” Krepps said.
She added that while other townships also house federal land, Meade’s location has a lot to do with its greater need.
“Grant Township has a lot of federal property, but they’re on Lake Michigan so they have a … high taxable base,” Krepps said. “We’re recreation and farming and do not carry the high tax base that some of the more southern townships do.”
If approved, the renewal is expected to generate $33,417 in its first year, according to the ballot language.
Krepps said the funds would help support roadwork projects and various events for the community, such as clean-up days.
If approved, the millage continued millage would also help cover the cost of various state mandates, according to Krepps.
“There are certain requirements that come from the state: there’s audits, assessing, holding elections. … There’s a lot of directives from the state that local units are required to do, and that costs money,” she said.
Krepps said the millage has been in place for many years, predating her tenure as supervisor.
She added that she understands the millage does “put a burden” on township residents, but she added that it’s helped a great deal.
“It’s been very positive in the past and I’m hoping that continues,” she said.
Krepps reiterated that the ballot request is “not asking for more, it’s just asking to continue. That’s the basics of it.”