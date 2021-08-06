Increases to meal prices for the 2021-22 school year will be considered by officials at Mason County Central when the school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria of the high school.
The meeting notes from Superintendent Jeff Mount state that MCC’s business manager Kris Courtland-Willick will make a recommendation that the board approve an increase lunch prices from $3.05 to $3.15 for Scottville Elementary, the Upper Elementary, the middle school, the high school and students attending West Shore Educational Service District.
The increase is based on federal regulations that require school districts to base meal pricing on Paid Lunch Equity calculations.
No increase is being recommended for breakfast, lunch or reduced lunch, which will remain at $1.60, 35 cents and 40 cents, respectively.
Courtland-Willick will also recommend that MCC continue to use Prairie Farms as its milk provider and Aunt Millie’s Bakeries as its bread provider.
“We are comfortable with both of these vendors’ levels of service, quality of product and competitive pricing,” Mount’s notes state.
Mary Ann Nielsen, food service director, is also recommending that the contacts with Prairie Farms and Aunt Millie’s be extended.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will also consider hiring Marissa Rodriguez to teach social studies and English language arts at the middle school, based on the recommendation of middle school principal Rob Dennis.
If approved, Rodriguez will fill a position vacated when Eric Asiala retired.
The board will also consider any possible modifications or adjustments to the school district’s strategic plan, “particularly in the area of short- and long-term visioning goals,” as MCC continues to plan for a May 2022 bond proposal that could include the development of an on-campus performing arts center.