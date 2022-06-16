Free meals and fun for kids are on offer every weekday until July 28 at the Summer Safe Zone in Emanuel Lutheran Church.
The church partnered with Mason County Central Food Service to run free lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
And with a playground next door, board games, coloring and other activities, it’s also an hour and a half of free summer fun.
“We’ll have whatever the kids want to do,” said organizer Sonja Siewert.
Everything is supervised by a rotation of church volunteers and a “very outgoing” paid teenage supervisor, Kaydence Laaksonen, 15.
“I like being around the kids. It’s fun. They’re like, so energetic,” said Laaksonen, adding that they often play basketball, hang out on the playground or watch movies.
It’s more than just kids who can have a good time, though.
“We’ve also had many caregivers, mainly grandparents, show up,” Siewert said. “They enjoy just talking to another adult, and we don’t push anything religious. We just say, let’s play. If you want to talk, let’s talk.”
Siewert said the program is a way to give kids in the neighborhoods a safe place to go every day.
“We see kids, you know, out alone on the streets,” she said. “We’re not a day care — we’re only here for about two hours, but we’re here for two hours to be with your kids. … We’re just trying to be welcoming.”
The program is made possible by grant funding from the Epworth Foundation and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, according to Siewert.
The food is part of MCC’s Summer Food Service Program, funded by the Food and Drug Administration. The program also gives out lunches for kids at other locations throughout the area.
“There’s a lot of them that depend on the summer meals, or the meals at the school, because that’s pretty much the only time they eat, or they don’t get a lot at home,” said food service worker Kayla Baron.