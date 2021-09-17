PENTWATER — People wanting to experience a night hike along the Lake Michigan shoreline to Old Baldy in Mears State Park will get their chance tonight and Saturday evening around dusk.
“At dusk we will turn the lights on the trail up to the Baldy lookout,” said Chris Bush, lead worker at the park. “It is about a quarter-mile walk from the parking lot to the trailhead. The trail is about a quarter-mile in length itself.”
People are encouraged to bring a flashlight or some other illumination for the walk from the parking lot to the trail.
At the trail, people will see a set of steps, 150 in all, leading up to the Old Baldy overlook, according to Bush.
Park employees will do everything they can to accommodate everyone who wishes to walk the trail, but the lights will be shut down sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. so as to not disturb the campers staying in the park.
Mears has 175 campsites available, and as of Thursday morning, there was only one open site for Friday evening, according to Bush.
Bush said the annual event is held on the second weekend following Labor Day, but was not held last year due to the pandemic.
The event, which was originally started around 2012 as a way to attract campers to the park following Labor Day, turned into a way of offering a night hike experience under the lights.
Some campers at the park also get into the spirit by lighting up their campsites, according to Bush.
Bush said he had park crews out on Thursday continuing to set up the thousands of lights along the trail for the event.
Anyone wanting to participate in the event is welcome, according to Bush. He did want to remind people that a recreation passport is required to park in the Mears State Park parking lot.