The annual ‘A Glow in the Park’ will be held this week on Friday and Saturday at Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater.
The inspiration behind the event is harvest festival theme, according to park manager Hector “Manny” Valdez.
He said many of the parks around the state were holding harvest festivals, which are Halloween-themed events, in the fall.
“We do not have enough staff to do a harvest festival the way other state parks do,” he said.
The park staff came up with the idea of doing a lighted trail; the idea stems from having two-to-three people working a little bit every day, so that by the weekend the event attracts people to the park, according to Valdez.
“This is our version of a fall event that we can do with a small staff,” he said. “We are probably getting close to 10 years in with this event, and we are still attracting a few hundred people a night.”
Valdez said the park gets about 500 people a night to walk through the luminous trail and the event is doing what it was set out to do, it is bringing campers into the park.
Valdez said there is one open spot on Saturday in the park. The park has 175 campsites and all are filled for Friday night.
Many of the people staying are also joining in and lighting up their campsites, according to Valdez.
People are still encouraged to attend the event with parking available near the beach. The trailhead to Old Baldy is about a quarter-mile walk from the parking area.
Valdez also mentioned that people attending should bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.
Park crews have begun the process of getting the lighted trail ready for Friday’s unveiling.
“Because of our staffing levels at this time of year, we are down to about half of what we have during the summer. It does take most of the week to put this together,” he said. “I have two workers working on it right now. We are starting out in T-post to hang lights on and start stringing extension cords up into the dune. We will construct some arches on the wooden stairs and hopefully by Wednesday we will start running lights.”
Valdez said the weather plays a big factor in the setup because a lot of the lights are not outdoor lights. If it does rain, which has happened in the past, the staff has to bring in the lights to keep them from getting wet.
“One of the great things about the lighted trail is it is a quick walk, you get here and walk the trail (and) it only takes about 20 minutes,” he said. “We know a lot of people that will walk more than once or hang around on the stairs and just enjoy it for a few minutes.”
He said that at state parks, the beach area is supposed to close at 10 p.m. but at Charles Mears, it will generally stay open a little bit later but usually by 11 p.m. everyone has walked the trail and seen the lights and we shut everything down by then.
Charles Mears State Park is located at 400 W. Lowell St. in Pentwater.