District Health Department No. 10 hosted its biannual medication disposal event or “Take Back Day” at the Mason County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The event allows people in the community to drive-through and drop off medications, pills, liquids, patches and sharps.
“It’s a day when people can get rid of any medication that might have laying around the house,” said Katie Miller, community health coordinator for the health department. Miller oversees the substance use programs for the department.
Greg Stewart, a pharmacist at Walgreens, was at the drop-off event. Walgreens is a year-round disposal location for medicine.
“A lot of it is your typical medicine cabinet. Vitamins, expired prescriptions, a lot of over-the-counter stuff. The things people don’t want hanging around,” he said.
He encourages people to do the “medicine cabinet clean out” regularly and that was another outcome of Saturday’s event — it prompted people to take action.
People tend to hang onto controlled substances, such as cough medicines with codeine or pain medications from a surgery.
Stewart said because these medicines are harder to get, they don’t want to throw them out.
It’s a double-edged sword, he said.
Not only is it dangerous to use expired medications, but it can also get people into legal trouble.
“They think, ‘I might need that in the future,’” he said. “The prescriptions are only good for six months (after surgery). Legally, your job can go after you if your prescription is out of date.”
Hanging onto controlled substances is also a major concern because of the opioid epidemic. The Department of Health and Human Services declared a opioid abuse a public health emergency in the 2017.
“The longer you hold onto something, the more risk there is that someone in the household has access to it,” Miller said. “Most people with opioid addiction start by abusing medication. The better we can be about making sure we don’t have it in our homes... the better we’ll be at prevention in the long run.”
Stewart said they are seeing positive changes because of increased awareness and coverage of the issue from media.
“I think people are starting to realize it’s not a good thing to keep (controlled substances),” he said. “And a lot of people are guilty of throwing them in the regular garbage, but you never know who’s going to get a hold of them. It’s not advisable to flush them, either, because some harm septic systems.”
Stewart said the medication disposal event can give people peace of mind.
“It gives people a chance to feel good about getting rid of it and knowing it’s the right way,” he said.
There was a steady stream of vehicles during the first hour-and-a-half of the event, Miller said.
In the three years that the health department has offered the drop off, she said there were usually more cars in the morning and then things slowed down.
The event started at 9 a.m. and finished at noon. At the end of three hours, a total of 70 vehicles went through and 187.2 pounds of medication and sharps were collected.
In past years, there was an average of 80 to 85 cars with a collection of about 80 to 100 pounds.
With COVID-19, she said they expected there would be some differences. They also decided to make the event one hour shorter this year.
“We usually get quite a bit of sharps (needles), which are heavy. We’ve had quite a few vehicles come through saying they have sharps, so that will probably be one of the larger amounts of things people dispose of today,” Miller said at 10:30 a.m.
The medication and sharps that were collected will be taken to a disposal site in Grand Rapids by the state police, she said.
Several groups partner with the health department for the event, including Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, West Michigan Community Mental Health and The Leeward Initiative. The Leeward Initiative is a local substance use prevention coalition.
Law enforcement also helped with the event — the Ludington Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. Only law enforcement and pharmacists can handle controlled substances in the U.S.
“We get a lot of controlled substances like opiates,” Miller said.
Trooper Todd Goodrich and Deputy Austin Mendez were in charge of collection mid-morning on Saturday.
“A lot of people are happy that we’re doing it. We had a few who had loved ones pass away and they didn’t know what else to do with their old medications. They look forward to doing this,” Goodrich said.
The pair received several thank you’s from participants.
There were two pharmacists at the fairgrounds, one from the hospital and Stewart.
There are several locations in the area to dispose of medications year-round, including Walgreens, Ludington Meijer Pharmacy, Ludington Police Department, Scottville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller said each location has its own rules for drop off and recommended people call ahead.
“Call ahead to make sure you know what they can accept... and sometimes the bins fill up, so check first,” she said.
Currently there are no locations in the county to dispose of sharps except during the biannual drop off event, but that is expected to change.
On Nov. 16, the health department in Ludington will begin to offer a way for people to drop off sharps, Miller said.
“It will include an outdoor sharps disposal bin for individual sharps and we will also have sharps containers that people can come into the lobby during regular hours, get a bin and bring it back when it’s full,” she said.
The alternative is for people to dispose of the needles in the trash, which puts waste workers at risk of an accidental needle stick. Even if people place them in a hard plastic container, it is still dangerous.
“We’ve seen a huge need for sharps disposal in all (the health department’s) communities. The health department decided to take this on in three counties to pilot test it, then will potentially expand it to all 10 counties” she said.