With both viral and bacterial infections on the rise in children this fall, doctors are prescribing medication to handle these illnesses.
But there has been one problem, some of the medications are becoming increasingly difficult to find. Two of the most common medications for children, amoxicillin and Tamiflu are in high demand, and with the high numbers of children being diagnosed with infections this fall, some hospitals and pharmacies are running out faster than their shelves are being restocked.
“My five-year-old son hadn’t been feeling well, off and on all weekend, but on Monday he woke up feeling great, no fever and was excited to go to school,” Ludington resident Tiffany Heyse said. “I got a call just after lunch from the school saying he wasn’t feeling well and had a temperature above 104.
“I immediately picked him up and made a doctor’s appointment for him. They were able to get him seen right away. He ended up having an ear infection and possible pneumonia. Luckily for us the antibiotic is the same to treat both infections.”
Heyse stated that she knew that more and more children in the area had been getting sick, but she wasn’t really aware that the medication her son needed was going to be difficult to find.
“The doctor sent three different prescriptions to our pharmacy just hoping they had any of them,” she said. “They did not have any, which forced us to try a different pharmacy. We were fortunate enough to get some the same day after calling two pharmacies, spending over an hour and a half on the phone. It’s incredibly frustrating having a very sick child and not being able to get the appropriate medication.”
Kevin Franklin, nursing manager of the emergency department at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, stated that the numbers are starting to grow in sick children the local hospitals are seeing.
“We are seeing non-RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) viruses so far in the emergency department,” he said. “We anticipate the number of RSV cases to grow over the next month.”
Veronica Schwass, nursing specialist of infection prevention at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, agreed and stated that the numbers are growing and Mason County is catching up in the number of cases that have been seen elsewhere already across Michigan.
“Mason County has had increasing cases of RSV in the past several weeks and is comparable to what we are seeing across Corewell Health West,” Schwass said. “At Corewell Health West, flu season has officially been declared with 10 cases in Grand Rapids so far. In Ludington, we have had a number of outpatient flu cases, which we know of through lab specimen testing.”
With cases on the rise, medical professionals urge parents to seek medical assistance for their sick children, but they also stated that even if their children don’t seem to be too sick, when they send them to school or daycare, those illnesses can still spread.
“Parents of sick children need to work,” Corewell Health pediatric doctor Teresa Kovas stated. “Kids go to school and daycare ‘a little sick’ and then it spreads. There is a high demand for medication due to virus-induced bacterial infections requiring antibiotics. It may be a supply chain issue, but we just don’t know.”
Kovas stated that there are alternatives available to treat infections and some pharmacies still have supplies, so adjustments need to be made based on the available medications locally. She stated that professionals aren’t sure when these common medications will be back in stock, but it could take until March 2023 to see them fully replenished.
No matter what illness children are experiencing, professionals state that parents see their children daily and know when something is not right and they urge parents to err on the side of caution.
“Parents know their children best,” Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, stated. “When your child is not acting normally, that is the time to really pay attention and monitor how they are doing. If you normally have a very rambunctious child, and they are suddenly lying on the sofa and not wanting to do anything, that should be a warning to monitor symptoms closely. Of course if symptoms are alarming, such as difficulty breathing, extreme lethargy, any blueness around the lips, fingers or toes, or abdominal breathing in infants, you want to call 911 immediately.
“In general, good hand hygiene is so important to practice throughout the cold/flu/RSV season. Hand washing continues to be the single most effective way to reduce the spread of infection.
“Another important practice is proper coughing and sneezing to prevent the spread of those respiratory droplets. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, never into your hands or without covering your mouth. You should also educate your children about these ways to sneeze and cough, and how to properly wash their hands.
“Older children can also be involved in the cleaning process with you so they know how to and can practice wiping down surfaces such as their desks, their pencils, iPads and other tools they use for school. Each child should have their own set of school supplies, if possible, that they don’t share, as this will help to prevent the spread of germs as well.
“And one of the best ways to prevent the spread of illness is to stay home when you are ill and keep your children home when they are ill.”