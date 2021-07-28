The Mega ’80s Band, hailing from the Detroit area, will be playing at the second Rhythm & Dunes concert Saturday at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
“We heard there was great attendance last weekend, so we’re expecting a great show this weekend with a lot of smiling faces by the end,” said Jaclyn Lecznar, general manager of Tangerine Moon Productions, the band’s talent agency.
This weekend will be the first concert in Ludington for the Mega ’80s Band. When the band was approached by West Shore Bank to perform at the concert, the members thought it was the perfect way to celebrate the summertime.
West Shore Bank puts on the concerts, which double as fundraisers for local high school music programs. West Shore Bank Vice President Donna Yager said the band’s accurately replicated 1980’s music and retro styling has made them a “dominating force” throughout Michigan. She said the band’s stage presence and feel-good vibe will be infectious for the crowd.
Lecznar said the band is looking forward to performing in Ludington. They are ready to have a fun time during the concert and to see the attendees.
“They’re excited to see the people of Ludington and the surrounding areas,” Lecznar said.
The Mega ’80’s Band had its first performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-June. Since then, their attendance has been great. Unfortunately, the band has had to scale back its crowd participation due to safety concerns with respect to COVID-19. However, the band plans to keep interacting with attendees from the stage at all of its concerts.
Lecznar said it seems like people are ready to start going out to see live music again. She said the band is happy to provide some stress relief after the taxing year everyone went through in 2020.
“We’re heading into a modern day Roaring ’20s and we’re super excited,” she said.
She said the Mega ’80s Band wants to thank West Shore Bank for allowing the band to perform at Rhythm & Dunes, adding that they plan to bring the “ultimate retro party” atmosphere to Saturday’s crowd.
Before they perform, the Mason County Central High School Jazz Band band will give a pre-show performance. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.