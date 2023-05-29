Hundreds of people filled the grassy area surrounding the Veterans Mall in Ludington’s Stearns Park on Monday, some sitting on blankets or lawn chairs while others stood or learned against trees, to honor those military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Mason County Allied Veterans Council President Michelle Hemmer welcomed the crowd on Monday saying it is a day to honor the men and women of our armed forces who gave their lives to defend freedom, our country and our way of life.
“Today we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.
Hemmer invited the crowd to take a closer look at the Veteran’s Mall, encourages them to view the sculpture, read about Ludington’s own William R. Charette, who received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions, view the War Memorial to see the various wars and conflicts our nation has been involved in.
Hemmer also introduced Monday’s speaker Sherry Motcheck saying though she is not a veteran herself, Motcheck very much understands sacrifice.
“It is such an honor to be here among all the heroes of this country, and of this town on such a day of remembrance,” she said. “When I was first asked to be here today, I immediately disqualified myself as being worthy of this amazing honor. Because unlike many of you here, I have never set foot in the theater of combat, I have never waited on an airport tarmac and unloaded a flag draped coffin with my loved one inside. I have never been handed a folded flag and heard the bugle played for my husband or son’s memorial.
“On the other hand, combat in its own way reached into my life.
Motcheck said two men that she has dearly loved had their lives forever changed and altered because of it, and they both know the cost of war.
“I am a military daughter and also a military mom,” she said. “Today and every day I have been given the opportunity to carry on the legacy of what it means to be a military daughter and a military mother. I get to carry on the legacy of the telling of the courage, bravery, pride, endurance and fortitude and the cost of sacrifice that only military families can know.
“I get to tell others about fallen heroes row upon row and share with others the gratitude that I feel not only as a mother and a daughter but also as a citizen of this exceptional country.”
She said tears well in her eyes when she sees the flag waving high in the sun because someone made the choice to fight for her.
“This is not just for me,” she said. “We all get to join, we can choose to carry this legacy. It is our duty to our beloved country and especially to those who gave their lives to defend her, to forever be a voice for those to speak from the soil of this sacred nation.
Following Motcheck’s keynote address, a wreath laying ceremony was held in which wreaths were laid for each conflict that Mason County residents have fought in. The wreaths were placed on Ludington’s Veteran Mall Monument.
Nikki Lancour, the sister of fallen hero Joe Lancour, placed the wreath for the gold star wreath on Monday.
“It is truly an honor for me to lay the Gold Star wreath on behalf of all the families who have lost their loved ones,” she said. “Having our loss acknowledged is appreciated, but I think I speak on behalf of all gold star families when I say that the most important thing for us is for people to remember our loved ones, our fallen military, their service, and their sacrifice. Their stories are the ones that should be told.
“Yes, I lost my brother, and it broke me. I will never forget the day that news was brought to me. He was my best friend. It’s been 16 years and not a day goes by that I don’t think about him or miss him. But he’s the one who sacrificed, not me. I’m still here. I got to go to college, get married, and have kids. Those are things he never got to do. To lay the gold star wreath is an honor, but the bigger honor is simply being able to stand at the Memorial Day service today.”
Following the wreaths being laid by local veterans the American flag was raised to full staff.
Prior to the Memorial Day service a gathering took place at the Mason County Courthouse at the Fallen Heroes Memorial. The memorial lists the names of all of the county’s heroes that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.