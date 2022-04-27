VICTORY TWP. — Agriscience students in West Shore Education Service District’s Career and Technical Education classes on Wednesday planted trees or a new memorial orchard on the college’s campus.
The orchard project, funded by the Mason-Lake Conservation District as one of several Stewardship Week efforts, has been in the planning stages for several years, according to Danni McGarry, executive director of the conservation district.
McGarry previously told the Daily News that the idea for the orchard started in 2018, after the death of 20-year district technician Murray Stall. She said the district wanted to do something to honor his memory, promote natural-resource education and bring an aesthetically pleasing new component to the West Shore Community College campus where the West Shore ESD’s CTE classes are taught.
Students in two of Mark Willis’ West Shore Educational Service District classes spent Wednesday morning planting a row of high-density apple trees, which are planted closer together and give the grower more control over the size and amount of fruit yields. The afternoon class planted trees with more traditional spacing.
“This orchard goes hand-in-hand with the students understanding everything from trimming trees in the winter … to the application of herbicides and pesticides and apple-tree diseases, as well as pests,” Willis said. “It really lent itself to have something on campus for (students) to utilize. It’s literally right out our back door.”
Willis said it will be a research plot. With some rows planted in high-density formations and others more traditionally spaced, students will be able to observe and record the differences between the two. They’ll also be able to study pests and other issues that might arise.
“We can just go out the back door and my kids will be able to pick the leaves, put them under the microscope and say, ‘Here’s the pest we’re dealing with,’” Willis said. “I’m trying to give them a very small taste of what’s out there in Oceana and Mason counties, where my kids might have a job someday.”
He said the hope is to have the orchard fenced in next year and add some pollinators for students.
The agriscience instructors at West Shore ESD said they appreciated the aid from the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
“Dani McGarry has been our biggest supporter,” said instructor Meg Cooper.