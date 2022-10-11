PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Some new playground equipment and a few willing helpers from a local business was all it took to jumpstart a makeover for Memorial Tree Park.
A handful of FloraCraft employees and a few workers from Pere Marquette Charter Township took to the park Tuesday morning to kick off a community build project to install playground equipment purchased by the township in June.
The township spent about $45,000 on the equipment through its capital improvement plan, according to P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, who said about $60,000 has been budgeted for “ancillary” things like wood chips and landscaping.
Bleau said the idea for a community build came from parks consultant Jim Bernier.
“He said, who can we bring into the park to help out?” Bleau said. “We pitched the idea to FloraCraft, and they said, absolutely, they’re in, so that’s how it came to fruition. “FloraCraft really is fabulous when it comes to supporting the community, and especially the township.”
Scott Umstead of FloraCraft was overseeing about five of his colleagues at the park on Tuesday morning. He said the company will “do just about anything to support the community.”
“For Lee (Schoenherr), our owner, that’s a big part of why he does stuff like this,” Umstead said. “He loves the community and he wants to support it … for as long as he can.”
Bleau said FloraCraft used to hold company parties at the park, so it’s a meaningful spot for it.
“A lot of their workers live in this neighborhood, too, so it works out for everyone,” he said. “It’s going to be really cool, and it’s just great to have community partners.”
Bleau said the township is repurposing an old merry-go-round, along with installing equipment for kids 5 years old and younger, a set for kids ages 6-12, and one unit that will “even hold adults.”
“We’ll have certain little pods here … and hopefully we’ll pour a couple pads of cement, get some landscaping in and try to have this thing ready to go for spring,” Bleau said, adding that installation is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the day Wednesday, “weather permitting, of course.”
Bleau said he didn’t realize just how much Memorial Tree Park had to offer until planning for the project got underway — or how many people use it.
“There are kids coming in here all the time, so we’ll give them something to do,” he said. The project as a whole is “really good — good for the neighborhood and the community all together,” according to Bleau.
He called the park a “hidden little gem,” and encouraged people to come out and explore it.
Bleau said FloraCraft encouraged the township to apply for some grant funding to do other, similar projects to continue to upgrade Memorial Tree Park.
“There’s a possibility in the future to get involved with some other projects here to spruce the park up a little bit with some benches or some other things,” Bleau said. “We’ll keep improving it and making it good for the community.”