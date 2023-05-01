Things are in flux for the homeless men’s shelter run by Hospitality INC, and the organization needs to put together a game plan for the future if it wants to continue to offer services to homeless men in the area during the winter.
Plans for a permanent facility need to be turned in to the Ludington Building Department in order for the shelter to receive a temporary permit to keep operating in the lower level of the Salvation Army building on Madison Street during the six-month winter 2023-24 season.
Hospitality INC — which stands for Hospitality in the Name of Christ — was able to provide shelter during winter 2022-23 thanks to a previous permit, but because the Salvation Army building is “not quite up to current building codes,” Ludington Building Inspector Shaun Reed said renewing that permit is contingent upon the shelter making progress toward finding its own independent facility.
The obstacle?
Hospitality INC isn’t entirely sure what that facility will look like, according to Tammy Martin, who runs the shelter along with her husband, Tim.
It’s a question that needs to be answered in order for the shelter to continue, and the Martins have been meeting with the Hospitality INC board trying to come up with a plan.
“Building a shelter is probably our only option … but we’re trying to sort out what that means specifically,” Tammy Martin said.
A solution seemed like it had arrived last spring, when Community Church offered up some of its space for the men’s shelter. Unfortunately, there just wasn’t enough of it.
“Push came to shove, and we were going to need to take out more beds because of the plumbing,” Martin said. “Then we were like, wait a minute, maybe this isn’t the best space. … Our commodity is beds — we can’t keep removing beds.”
Ideally, the shelter would operate independently, according to Martin,
“When you’re under other people’s rules, they’re dictating what you can and cannot do,” she said. “It would be better if we had our own property.”
Martin said funding isn’t a major concern, as the community has always been supportive of the shelter. Finding the right space, on the other hand, is a taller order, with zoning, safety and space issues to keep in mind.
Before that can happen, Hospitality INC needs a “concrete” plan for what kind of space it wants, as well as the services it wants to offer.
“Right now the board is at the point where we’re trying to figure out, what do we consist of?” Martin said.
The goal is to not just offer shelter, but to also provide services like life skill training.
“We’ve done a good job of sheltering, and it’s six months to keep them from freezing on the street, but we’ve always known there’s more to be done,” Martin said. “What we’d have to do as a board is to determine, clearly, what we are, moving forward. If we’re just a shelter, that’s easy, but none of us want to be just a shelter.”
One thing Martin envisions is purchasing a cafe space where guests can take up shifts and work, building job skills and making the shelter self-sustaining while also offering a quality product to people in the area during the spring and summer months.
“We have a lot of ideas but we haven’t really honed in on what we are,” Martin said.
It’s a pressing issue at this point, and Martin asked the community to “pray for the board” as it tries to come up with a solution.
“We need to be diligent and keep moving forward to figure out who we are, articulate clearly and get excited about it,” Martin said. “The big question is, what exactly do we want to do? Then we can nail down and start drawing plans and know how much square footage we’d need. Then we can look at property.”
The City of Ludington is trying to help Hospitality INC in the interim. Reed said the city supports the shelter, adding, “We just want it to be safe for the people there.”
Reed said he did a walk-through of the Salvation Army space at the Martin’s request, and helped them sort out a few safety issues ahead of last season.
If the organization doesn’t come up with the plans, all bets are off.
“We can’t assume we’re going to get an occupancy permit at the same location,” Martin said. “We have to have something in the works.”