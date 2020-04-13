In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy Health is consolidating services and temporarily shutting down many locations, but the offices in Ludington will remain open.
Ludington's Mercy Health Urgent Care is one of six of the organization's urgent care locations to remain open to patients with upper-respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-ins are still welcome, and patients will be screened upon entry for symptoms of COVID-19. In addition to Ludington, other urgent care locations offering these services are in Hudsonville, North Muskegon, Rockford, Muskegon and Whitehall.
Additionally, Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care in Ludington is one of eight locations in the state that will stay open to serve people with not fever, upper-respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms.
In addition to Ludington, other locations include Clinica Santa Maria, Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center, and Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center, each in Grand Rapids; Mercy Health Physician Partners in Shelby; Mercy Health Physician Partners in Whitehall; Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine in Grand Haven; and Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine in Muskegon.
Three Mercy Health Physician Partners locations will be designated to treat only patients experiencing fever and upper-respiratory symptoms, including dry cough or shortness of breath. These sites are available with a physician's referral. If patients are experiencing symptoms, they should call their primary care provider to explore options for managing their care. These locations include: Browning Claytor Health Center in Grand Rapids; Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine in Grand Haven; and Mercy Health Physician Partners Southwest in Byron Center.
All other Mercy Health Physician Partners offices and Mercy Health Urgent Care locations will temporarily close. For a complete list of the temporary closures, visit www.mercyhealth.com/cancellations.
Providers are still available to manage their patients’ health care needs through virtual care options such as e-visits and online appointments. Learn more at www.mercyhealth.com/virtualcare.
If patients do not have a primary care provider, they may visit www.findammercyHealthDoctor.com. Patients coming to a physician office or urgent care, if possible, should come on their own.
For up-to-date information, visit www.mercyhealth.com/COVID19.