When a previous Dancing with the Local Stars contestant approached Wendy Merillat to see if she and her husband, Dr. Perry Merillat, would be interested in competing this year, Wendy couldn’t turn her down.
“We had recently moved to Ludington and Kaley Petersen was someone we had met through the hospital,” Merillat said. “Kaley asked if we would be interested, and I said it sounded fun. Perry, being the ‘star’ was then roped into participating.”
The Oriole Foundation’s Dancing with the Locals Stars event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 29 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Merillat and her husband relocated to Ludington because Perry received a position at Corewell Health.
“Perry is an orthopedic surgeon at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital,” Merillat said. “Since moving to Ludington, I have left the medical field (formerly working for the University of Michigan Health System), and I am now a stay at home mom to our three kids.”
Merillat stated that neither she or her husband have any dance experience, but she did do gymnastics as a child, which she’s hoping will help, along with the help from their instructor.
“Emma Claveau is our dance instructor,” Merillat said. “With our schedules and Perry and I having three young kids, finding time to practice has been our biggest challenge. We are probably behind most, but we are doing our best. Emma has been wonderful, and we are so thankful for her taking the time to be our dance pro and help us dance.”
The Merillats have always been involved with events and fundraising in the cities they have lived in, and they are excited to be able to help the Oriole Foundation’s Dancing with the Local Stars event raise money for the Ludington Area School District’s robotics program.
“Perry and I have always enjoyed being a part of a community and participating in events,” Merillat stated. “This event, as a fundraiser for the Oriole Foundation and ultimately helping LASD with funding for extracurricular activities, is amazingly fun and a great way to raise money for a good cause. We are so honored to be a part of it and to help raise money for Ludington students.”
Recently, the Merillat’s oldest son got an opportunity to try out some of the robotics team’s equipment, and Merillat stated that they were impressed by the program.
“Our oldest son had the best time trying out one of the team’s robots recently, and it was so awesome to see,” Merillat said. “We are loving that the money raised is going to help the robotics team. We can only hope that it helps with their successes as a team and a program.”
Stating that she and her husband have practiced off and on since February, Merillat stated that they may not have had as much time as the other teams, but they are just happy that they were included in the cause.
“We had never been to this event or heard of it prior to being asked to part,” she said. “We think it’s great and just a great fun way for the community to get together and raise money. Our oldest is a student at LASD and we are all Orioles now. Go Orioles.”
Tickets for the Dancing with the Local Stars are available online through eventbrite.com. A link and QR code can also be found on the LASD Facebook page. Tickets will include admission and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available.