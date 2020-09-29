The Ludington City Council approved a grant agreement with the state that will move ahead the James Street Plaza and Legacy Park project as well as a new event for 2021 as a part of its regular meeting Monday night via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
A question, though, about participating in the distribution of candy for Halloween drew some conversation, too. City Manager Mitch Foster and Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal said a statement was being drafted for release for today about the recommendations on trick-or-treating.
“The biggest thing is we’ll follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines that have been published. We’ll reiterate that,” Kozal said. “We’re just going to highly recommend — we aren’t going to recommend trick-or-treating, I guess in a way, but if you are, please follow the CDC guidelines.”
Kozal said the city would endorse the CDC’s alternative ways to mark the holiday.“One of the things that (Kozal) and I have discussed is that the city does not, we don’t host Halloween,” Foster said. “There might be events that are permitted under the city for Halloween. But the city does not designate the holiday. (We) try to set up times.
“It’s up to individuals tome their decision… That’s the goal — really give (the public) information, give them as much guidances we can, give them still those times that people should or could if they decide to, but it’s up to them in the end.”
GRANT APPROVAL
The city received a Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for more than $2.1 million, and the approval of the agreement on Monday will allow for work to start perhaps as soon as later this week Community Development Coordinator Heather Tykoski told the council.
“(The contracts) for are already being prepared your engineers and architects. Those will be signed before the end of the week,” Tykoski said. “And we are slated to be in construction by either Friday of this week or Monday depending on when those items are signed.”
Concerns arose about the clock that is near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street, and the bricks that were sold as donations to fund the clock. Those concerns were voiced during the public comment period as well as by the council as Brandy Miller asked Tykoski. Tykoski said the bricks will be given back to the people who donated, if possible. The bricks were planned to be moved with the clock to the Court Street-side of the plaza, but that will not happen.
“When we started looking more closely at those bricks, many of them are damaged and won’t survive a move like that,” Tykoski said. “So what we are going to do is hopefully remove as many as we can as gently as possible and allow the owners of those bricks to retrieve them.
“Then, we will be putting in place those bricks a plaque on the clock tower that will still have of those names on it. We’re collecting all of those names now.”
Councilors Miller, Kathy Winczewski and Angela Serna congratulated Tykoski and the group that worked on the plaza, with praise ranging from continuing to work on the project from 2008 to now to hiring a local contractor — Heirloom Construction — to do the work.
ODYSSEY SWIM RUN
The council approved plans by Odyssey Swim Run to host an event on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Plans from the organization call for an event that has participants alternate between swimming and running along either an approximately 10-mile or 20-mile course.
Aaron Palaian told the council that there will either be individual racers or teams of two that must stay close to one another during the event. Palaian said that if the COVID-19 pandemic continues into next June, he believes the participants will be spread out enough that it should not be an issue, and they’re open to having a staggered start.
“It’s more about exploring the landscape, seeing the area that we bring these athletes to, whether they’re local, whether they’re from the state, the nation or we do get international athletes as well,” he told the council. “So it’s kind of what the land gives us and what we can plan as a map on that land.”
Odyssey Swim Run, Palaian said, is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to have access to Ludington State Park as all of the shorter course is contained within the state park while the longer course uses parts of Ludington as well as Epworth Heights and the surrounding townships.
Palaian said his organization was open to adopting its course to what the city needs, and one of the changes that came out of the council meeting was that it did not want to have participants jumping off of the North Breakwater into Lake Michigan. And, Palaian said they plan to take into account safety measures for Lake Michigan itself.
“Of course, if the water’s bad, if there’s currents that aren’t really conducive to this and it’s dangerous, we would just call it,” he said. “The Lake Michigan swims do not account for a lot of the swim mileage. We just wanted to dip them in there and give them that experience, but that can certainly be taken away.”
Other business
• The council approved a proclamation that the week of Oct. 5 be Fire Prevention Week.
• The council approved a request to allow the Ludington Area Jaycees to have a temporary fire pit at the mini golf for club meetings.
• The council approved the Run for Your Lives 5K/10K for Oct. 31.