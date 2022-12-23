Weather Channel senior meteorologist and Ludington native Brian Fortier winter storm Elliott is progressing and will continue to create large amounts of snow with heavy winds into Christmas Day.
“Everything looks on track,” Fortier said. “There are no notable shifts in model data. Surface observations are indicating pretty much what was expected, a winter storm/blizzard looks on track.
"Snow associated with the arctic front is occurring now. Winds increased overnight as the low deepened over the Great Lakes region. Snow has transitioned to lake effect snow, which is dryer/powdery, smaller flakes will blow rather efficiently.
"Looks like as the low continues to bomb out today, the winds will steadily increase during the day with the strongest probably this evening through Saturday morning, sustained 20-30 mph with frequent gusts 35-45, possibly 50-plus mph right at the lake shore.
"The technical definition of a blizzard is quarter mile visibility with blowing or falling snow and winds sustained or frequently gusting 35 mph for three consecutive hours. I think it will verify that.”
Fortier stated that the Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel is broadcasting live from Holland and he’s guessing the company will keep him there through today.