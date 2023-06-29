Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar resigned on Thursday and was named the new Superintendent of Onekama Consolidated Schools.
Mesyar interviewed for Onekama’s open position on Tuesday with the board of education and following that interview was offered the position.
“I want to make sure there is a smooth transition for Ludington High School and also Onekama,” he said. “Ludington has meant the world to me. It has been my life, my hometown. I am so appreciative of everything the district has done for me for 25 years.”
Mesyar was the high school principal for the past seven years. Prior to that, he was assistant principal for eight years and before that, he was a teacher in the district.
Mesyar, who was a finalist for two other superintendent positions last year, said he is in a really good spot, and Onekama seemed to be a perfect fit for him.
“Professionally, it made great sense for me,” he said. “I am excited to meet the community.”
Mesyar said the staff at LHS know how hard he worked towards this goal.
“I just want to thank the community for their support over the years. All the parents who have been there, the students and staff. It has been a great run, and we have done great things at Ludington and they will continue to do great things,” he said.
Mesyar said he is excited for the next chapter in his professional life.
“This is an opportunity for me that I have wanted for a long time,” he said. “It seemed to be a perfect match with what Onekama is looking for and what I was looking for.”
Mesyar said his daughter, a senior, will finish her high school career at Ludington.
Mesyar said he will commute to Onekama this year and after that his family plans to look for opportunities to get closer to Onekama.
“I am going to be embedded in their community, they will see me everywhere,” he said. “I will be there promoting and advocating for Onekama Consolidated Schools.”
Mesyar will be transitioning to Onekama next week.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the district is happy for Mesyar and wishes him the best.
The district, according to Corlett, will be posting the high school principal position as soon as possible and will consider both internal and external candidates.
“This will give us the summer to hired someone for the opening,” he said.