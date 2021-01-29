The Michigan High School Athletic Association has shared data and thoughts with the state when it comes to allowing for winter sports to compete, according to Executive Director Mark Uyl, and now it’s awaiting word on when to give the green light to student-athletes.
Uyl said the MHSAA has communicated with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services several times this past week, and the MHSAA has expressed its standpoint in terms of statistics and data when it comes to hosting practices and events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those discussions were in the wake of last week’s announcement that basketball, wrestling, competitive cheer and hockey cannot take place in contact practices or games until Feb. 21 after previously announcing a Feb. 1 start date.
Since that time, the MHSAA — as well as organizations and individuals across the state — have voiced their displeasure with the decision and are sought to compete right away. Could it happen before Feb. 21?
“That’s part of discussion. The ball is in MDHHS’ court,” Uyl said Friday morning during a press conference via Zoom. “We’ll see what kind of answer we’ll get from that question.”
Uyl said the MHSAA has worked to get information to both the governor’s office and MDHHS. The organization has asked two questions when it comes why youth and school sports are still not permitted.
“The two most pressing questions that every person connected to school sports has had now, really going back to mid-November, are, what (are) the numbers that are currently preventing us (from) playing? And the correlating question is, what do the numbers have to look like for us to play?” Uyl said.
The Daily News contacted both the governor’s office and the MDHHS about those questions posed by Uyl, as well as any other messages to share to the public, and MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said the department continues to work and communicate with the various groups involved.
“(MDHHS) will continue to make data-focused decisions that protect public health. While there is not a timeline to share, the department is having conversations with stakeholders — including education, athletic, and grassroots groups — on best practices and the safest steps forward related to resuming contact sports in the near future,” Sutfin stated in an email to the Daily News. “MDHHS also remains laser-focused on its goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up with the… COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible so we can end this pandemic and get back to a sense of normalcy.”
Uyl said the MHSAA is pointing to evidence from within and outside Michigan. During the wrap-up of the fall sports tournaments, and with the benefits of rapid testing, 5,300 individuals were tested in 3 1/2 weeks and the results were 99.8 percent negative for COVID-19. Also, kids in those four sports have been practicing with non-contact drills since mid-January, and the cases of COVID-19 have also not gone up.
Additionally, Uyl said 38 other states — including the three that share borders with Michigan — are conducting those four winter sports.
“We have the data from the pilot program. We’ve got the data from the other states. And we’ve got the data from our winter sports. We feel now is the time we take the next step to allow those four winter sports and for those contact practices to begin immediately and for winter competition to also begin immediately as well,” Uyl said.
Since the announcement on Jan. 22, and the change of directors from Robert Gordon to Elizabeth Hertel at MDHHS, Uyl said the communication between the health department and the MHSAA has improved.
“The previous four days of communication this week with the health department has been better than it probably has been in the previous four months. There’s certainly a very clear change that communication and dialogue is something valued by Director Hertel,” Uyl said. “We appreciate the communication we’ve had. Now, at some point, we need decisions to be made. And hopefully, those will be made very, very quickly.”
Uyl said what communication is being helped by comments and stories from administrators, coaches and students to the state’s administration affected by the decision to the state’s administration. He praised the testimony given in the state legislature on Thursday.
“I think the voices that won the day (Thursday) were from our kids. They, I think, are showing incredible leadership, incredible civic duty, where they are trying to hold our government leaders accountable to give us those answers of what are the numbers preventing us from playing currently and what do they have to look for us moving forward,” Uyl said.
Both 35th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall and 101st District State Rep. Jack O’Malley took avenues to call attention to the continued lack of school and youth sports. VanderWall co-sponsored a resolution in the Senate urging the governor to bring a return to athletics.
“There is very little risk of students contracting COVID-19 by playing sports,” stated VanderWall, R-Ludington, in a press release. “Our schools have ensured that their high school and youth athletes have taken all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and stay safe. It is time to open up and let them play.”
O’Malley reacted to testimony given to the House Oversight Committee Thursday, too, and urged the administration to change its stance.
“These kids made their disappointment and desperation clear today. They are being asked to follow the rules in order to have a chance at playing, but that chance hasn’t come,” O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, stated in a press release. “Meanwhile, kids in other states are playing. I am hoping the administration ramps up their communication and planning with the MHSAA so these kids know that people are looking out for their well-being.”
Uyl said the MHSAA’s strategy all along has been to communicate their questions and thoughts to state officials rather than to face the state in a courtroom. He pointed to unsuccessful lawsuits from the fitness and gym owners and restaurants in regard to the MDHHS emergency orders.
“To use a sports analogy, it really didn’t get out of the starting blocks,” he said, adding that the better route was to share relevant data and make officials see how the futures of student-athletes could be impacted.
“That’s where we’re putting our focus right now,” Uyl said. “We think that’s going to be a strategy that could get all of us better answers much more quickly than going to the legal route.”
Uyl said the MHSAA understands some families are choosing to go out of state to compete in some sports, but said it is safer for all if local sports teams are able to compete against other local sports teams. The member schools of the MHSAA are largely public schools beholden to the orders of the state, and the schools would be in a difficult position should they decide to defy the state orders.
Overall, he said club sports may not have the same safety protocols or accountability as school-based sports.
“Why wouldn’t we keep them as local possible with trained, professional educators who have to follow pretty strict safety procedures in place and ultimately are accountable to athletic directors, principals, superintendents and boards of education,” Uyl said.
The MHSAA is committed to having three seasons, Uyl said. Because the contact winter sports have been having non-contact drills since mid-January, they could start play very quickly, but need the OK. Uyl would not commit to changes to the winter tournament dates or the start of spring sports until the determination is made for the start of winter contact sports.
“We’re taking at a day-to-day and week-to-week basis. Know that a lot of our schools have schedules in place that were based on hockey starting on Feb. 1, basketball games starting on Feb. 4, wrestling and competitive cheer on Feb. 8. We’re not to those points, yet,” Uyl said. “That is where I believe schools should keep their schedules, and here over the coming days, we need to see where the conversations go and what our decision-makers ultimately decide.”
Uyl said the four sports are being discussed as a package, and not individually.
“It’s been MDHHS that’s put the four contact sports kind of in their own category or group. All of our conversation and our push is focusing on all four of those sports as a group. None of those have been pulled out individually,” he said.
And, he believes winter sports can be done without the rapid testing. He said the needs for rapid testing are in a variety of sectors in the state, and while some schools could afford testing, not all can.
“The thing with testing, if it is on a school-to-school basis, that could create some real issues with inequity and that is something that we want all of our schools to be on an equal footing,” he said. “That we believe given the data and numbers, we believe it is safe to play and it is safe to play now.”