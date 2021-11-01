Ludington planning commissioners will consider granting a special land use for the Michael’s Bar overhang at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in city hall.
The overhang encroaches into the city’s right-of-way on South Rath Avenue. Meeting minutes have revealed that it was allowed by the city council anyway in 1966.
Andrew Riemer purchased the building and intends to completely reconstruct it. That includes rebuilding the non-conforming overhang, which he envisions as a second-floor seating area.
But if it was removed, the overhang would no longer be grandfathered in. Any new overhang would have to be in compliance with the zoning ordinance.
City attorneys are also working up a revocable license to protect the overhang, City Manager Mitch Foster said. Revocable licenses let people use land under certain conditions but don’t transfer any ownership and may be revoked.
Master plan
The commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed next iteration of the city’s master plan.
The master plan, last updated in 2016, lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
The plan identifies several “redevelopment areas” and targets them for investment and improvement.
New redevelopment areas include soon-to-be-vacant elementary schools; Dowland Street from James to Madison streets; and a revised focus on the Fourth Ward.
It also lays out some goals for the city. Some of the goals include:
• Creating a multi-use path to Scottville and Pentwater.
• Supporting electric vehicle infrastructure.
• Mixing public art into the cityscape.
• Smoothing processes for developers and entrepreneurs.
• Bringing all streets, curbs and sidewalks up to good condition.
ADUs
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units.
An ADU is a small home that shares a parcel with a conventional home.
The ordinance states that ADUs must have at least one off-street parking spot; cannot be rented for periods shorter than 28 days; cannot be located in a required front yard; cannot be closer than seven feet to the main home; and must have a design compatible with the main home
The ordinance allows newly constructed ADUs to be a maximum of 750 square feet and a minimum of whichever is less: 375 square feet or one-third the footprint of the main home.
Structures converted to ADUs can be between 375 and 900 square feet.
ADUs located in rear yards cannot be closer than three feet to any side lot line. They also cannot be closer than five feet to an alley right-of-way or rear lot line.
Busking
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for an ordinance that would allow busking in a greater area downtown.
Busking involves playing live music in public for tips.
The ordinance allows buskers to perform on Ludington Avenue between Lewis and Rowe streets, as well as James Street between Court and Dowland streets, with the authorization of the city.
Within that area, buskers are currently limited to the 100 block of North James Street. They also may perform in any city park and Legacy Plaza.
Buskers must be registered with the city clerk.