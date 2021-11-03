Ludington’s planning commissioners granted a special land use permit for the Michael’s Bar overhang at their meeting Wednesday.
The permit enables developers to construct a new overhang during a planned rebuild of the bar.
The current overhang encroaches into the city’s right-of-way on Rath Avenue, but was approved by city council anyway in 1966. If it was demolished without a permit protecting it, the structure would no longer be grandfathered in and couldn’t be rebuilt.
Andrew Riemer purchased the building and intends to completely reconstruct it. He envisions the overhang as a second-floor seating area.
Rough plans for the two-story building, located at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues, include banquet rooms and a rooftop dining area. Drawings show a bar and tables on each floor.
“It’s going to be good and be a nice place,” Riemer told the commission.
Once rebuilt, the overhang might be shorter than it is now, supported by three columns rather than four, according to Alan Majeski, project architect for Concept Design Studio.
The bar closed in 2018 after operating for more than 20 years. Commissioner Melissa Reed said she’s excited to see the building come back.
“That’s such a visible corner,” she said. “I’m excited to see it look better and … return to what a key corner … in our central business district should be.”
City attorneys are also working up a revocable license to protect the overhang, according to City Manager Mitch Foster. Revocable licenses let people use land under certain conditions but don’t transfer any ownership and may be revoked.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners approved an ordinance allowing busking in a greater area downtown. They also approved an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units in the city. Both ordinances will be reviewed next by the city council.
After a public hearing, the proposed master plan was referred to the text committee to correct inaccurate descriptions of the senior center. The plan will be back before the commission for a vote at their Dec. 1 meeting.