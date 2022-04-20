Members of the Ludington Charter Boat Association and community volunteers were on hand to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant 15,000 coho into the LCBA net pens in the Sable River at Ludington State Park on Wednesday.
The 18-month old coho, which averaged between 5 1/2 to 6 inches long, according to DNR Fisheries technician Brian Haffner, will spend two weeks in the net pens getting acclimated to the river while being fed by the LCBA before being released on Wednesday, May 4.
The 15,000 coho will be released along with another 25,000 coho that will be a direct stock by the DNR.
A DNR representative said that the reason for the two fish releases, 15,000 from the net pens or acclamation pen and the 25,000 from direct release at the same time is because there is safety in number.
The fish this year came from the Platte River Hatchery. This annual event has been a joint effort with the DNR.
LCBA president Mark Szoboszlay said the fish planting is more than just the charter boat association, it is the community of Ludington.
“Salmon is a lot more than just the charter industry,” he said. “It booms out town. When we have fish here you bring people into this community, everybody benefits. This is a win-win when we (plant) our salmon in the lake, and we have fish returning to our area which bring people to our community.”
The net pens have been in operation for more than 20 years and in those years, it has been mostly Chinook salmon that were stocked. Since 2017 it has been coho salmon that have been stocked.
Szoboszlay said the fishery, here in Ludington, has been a stable fishery for the last several years. It could use more king salmon, he said.
“We were slated to receive 125,000 this year, which was taken off the table for 2022, the DNR said we will get them in 2023. It is imperative that we receive these fish here,” he said. “We have the bait and Ludington has always been known as a great salmon fishery. To not do this is almost a slap in the face to the community here.”
Szoboszlay is thankful for the fish the area has received, he is thankful for the community that comes together to help with get the fish here to this area.
“Next year, we are supposed to receive 125,000 kings. This year we got 40,000 coho here and we are thankful for that and we are doing what we can to make our fishery better,” he said. ”The association works on the net pens to help promote and enhance the fishery in Ludington and with direct plants of lake trout and brown trout by the DNR, it helps to extend the fishing season later into the year.”