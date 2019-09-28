PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Visitors from across the state and beyond toured Historic White Pine Village Friday morning as one of the many events for the 145th annual Meeting and Michigan History Conference.
The conference this year, which is being held from Friday to Sunday, is co-hosted by the Historical Society of Michigan and the Mason County Historical Society. This is the third time the Ludington area has hosted the history conference, with the past events occurring in this area in 1941 and 1996.
Mason County Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Berringer said she appreciates the opportunity to co-host the conference.
“I think this is a great honor for the historical society,” she told the Daily News.
To read the full story check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Daily News.