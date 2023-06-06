Michigan Works West Central hosted a hiring fair Tuesday in downtown Ludington’s Rotary Park. Around 50 different businesses were on hand to answer questions and to help fill out applications for current job openings. The hiring fair had a 47% retention rate in 2022 and Michigan Works associates hoped the nice weather would encourage even more people to attend this year.
Michigan Works holds outdoor job fair
- By Kate Watkins daily news staff writer
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are your plans for your summer vacation?
You voted: