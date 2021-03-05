Michigan Works West Central is partnering with several local employers to host its next virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Area job-seekers are encouraged to register today for their guaranteed interview at the virtual event.
Those looking for work or looking to change employers can select their interview time and preferred employer at www.michworkswc.org/virtualjobfairs.
All of Michigan Works West Central’s virtual job fairs provide job-seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about their skills and qualifications, while learning more about available job openings. Some employers offer video-conferencing interviews, while others conduct phone interviews.
Those interested in interviewing with one of the participating businesses, must register for the event by March 16.
Employers participating include Agri-Business Consultants Inc., Eagle Village, Gerber Life Insurance Co., Infallible Home Care and OnPoint Employment Solutions. Additional employers are being added weekly.
Additional virtual job fairs will be held on April 22 and May 27.
Employers wanting more information about participating in any of the upcoming events are asked to contact info@michworkswc.org.