Lillian Mickevich, a junior at Mason Count Eastern, recently finished her second year on the school board and is looking forward to the next.
She ran unopposed for the position of student council representative, as she did her sophomore year.
Lillian has enjoyed her time on the board and said she plans to run again next year.
"This year, I learned how to better prepare for the meetings. I used to get nervous. It's not as scary anymore," she said. "Now I let myself speak instead of reading from the notes."
After her freshman year on the student council, Dena Thurston, the adviser, recommend Lillian try for the role.
"I was (re-elected) for the same job. It's a good fit," she said. "I think I do a pretty good job. My senior year, I want to participate in as much as I can."
She had a role-model in her father, Mark Mickevich, who has been a school board member for eight years.
"While he went to MCE, he started working as a janitor and got to know the school. He was still there when I was in preschool. He wanted to stay in touch with the school and be a part of it," she said. "He got to hand my old bother and older sister their diplomas which was an added bonus. He wants to give me my diploma, too."
Before a school board meeting, she has a meeting with Thurston to decide what she will tell the board. She typically shares what the student council is working on, gives an update on sports and any upcoming events.
"Then I sit and listen," Lillian said.
She likes knowing the decisions the board makes and why.
"I got to hear what was going on. I liked to be in-touch," she said.
The board tends to jokes around with her before the meetings, which she likes.
"They are so nice. We have nice conversations. It's comfortable. It's familiar now," she said.
Lillian and her three siblings all went to or still attend MCE. Her family has lived in Fountain her entire life.
She wants to take advantage of the Mason County Promise Scholarship and attend West Shore Community College after she graduates and become an elementary special education teacher.
"I did the educator academy program this year. I helped in the (MCE) elementary special education classroom. I loved the teacher, the kids and the environment," Lillian said.
The end of this school year was hard because of remote learning, but she made do.
"It was difficult, but not impossible," she said.
If it opens this year, she plans to work at the Epworth Assembly coffee shop this summer. Otherwise, she will look for babysitting opportunities, she said.