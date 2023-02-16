Beat the Blahs week has been a long time tradition at O.J. DeJonge Middle School and principal Mike Hart stated that it has been one of his favorite activities since he became the head of the school seven years ago.
“Cinda Bertucci, math teacher at O.J., along with former teacher Kelly Chapman started Beat the Blahs as a means of improving morale for students while also increasing philanthropy in our community,” Hart said. “Current student council advisors Danielle Luce and Julie Keson have worked hard this year to continue the tradition of creating a fun environment for students while also contributing positively to our community.”
Beat the Blahs will be held next week and along with different themed days and fun activities, the week has been designated as a time for students and staff members to give back to a chosen organization or nonprofit each year.
“The big fundraisers include the penny wars, silent auction and raffle baskets,” Hart said. “We are incredibly grateful for our families who have donated items for the silent auction and prizes for the raffle. We are also very lucky to have volunteers who donate their time to assist in all of our activities throughout the week.”
Each year, students get the opportunity to choose which organizations they feel deserve to receive the money raised during the Beat the Blahs week. O.J. has set up a unique way for students to donate online.
“We have not yet identified the beneficiary for the week,” Hart stated. “Students have the opportunity to vote for local charities through a ‘charity battle’ bracket. Students vote for the charity of their choice in our Canvas Learning Management System, and we will identify the winner of the charity battle next week.”
Hart stated that the week is a great way to get students involved in doing something fun, but also giving back to the community they live in.
“Beat the Blahs is a great opportunity for students to help their school and their community while also demonstrating school spirit,” he said. “Middle school students often don’t know the positive impact that they can have on their community and Beat the Blahs gives them a chance to understand that their actions play a huge role in the world.”
This year’s daily themes at O.J. are:
• Monday — Mismatch Monday
• Tuesday — Dress Like a Teacher Day
• Wednesday — Duct Tape Day
• Thursday — College Day
• Friday — Oriole Pride Day
Also celebrating Beat the Blahs this year will be the Ludington Elementary School, and Ludington High School will be holding their annual spirit week.
“Students get excited for Beat the Blahs and their excitement permeates through the building,” Hart said. “It’s great to see such high levels of Oriole spirit throughout the week.”
One memory Hart has came during Beat the Blahs week, and it is one that he will never forget.
“There are lots of memories, but the most memorable moment for me took place in 2019 when students donated money to duct tape me to the wall of the gym,” he said. “That is an experience that I will not soon forget, nor will it be an experience that I repeat anytime soon.”
Always held in February, Hart stated that Beat the Blahs week has become a great way to get students engaged during one of the slowest times during the school year.
“This is important because it gives our students an opportunity to break up the doldrums of winter in a fun way while also doing something good for our school and Ludington as a whole.”