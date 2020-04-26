A Sheridan Township home was destroyed in a structure fire Saturday afternoon, according to Fountain Fire Chief Roger Brendt.
Brendt told the Daily News Fountain was the first on the scene, arriving at approximately 4 p.m. The Branch, Custer, and Free Soil/Meade fire departments also responded.
There were no injuries, but the home — located at 6916 E. Millerton Road was "a total loss," Brendt said.
He added that the Red Cross and Mason County Fire Relief Fund will provide assistance to the two adult male occupants, who were not at home at the time of the fire.
