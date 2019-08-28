Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION ARE LIKELY. WATER FORCED INTO CHANNELS BETWEEN PIER HEADS MAY FLOOD PORTIONS OF PORT TOWNS ALONG THE RIVER CHANNEL EDGES. WAVES MAY COMPLETELY SUBMERGE PIER DECKS AT TIMES. * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM ST JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TOWARDS 35 MPH AT TIMES TODAY. WAVES WILL BUILD TO 4 TO 7 FEET TODAY. WHILE WINDS AND WAVES WILL BRIEFLY RELAX LATE WEDNESDAY AND EARLY THURSDAY, THEY WILL RAMP UP AND BECOME HAZARDOUS AGAIN BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON - ESPECIALLY NORTH OF HOLLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT FEW DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY ON WEDNESDAY AND LAKESHORE PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE DAMAGE TO THE DUNES AND BLUFFS. &&