PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Historical Society headquarters and research library currently in White Pine Village are planned to be moved to downtown Ludington.
That’s one of the big goals in the Mason County Historical Society Board of Directors' new master plan and Preserving the Legacy fundraising campaign, which it announced during a presentation to society members Tuesday evening at Historic White Pine Village.
“The board is very much committed to this plan,” said Board President James Jensen. “This is a big picture, a big deal, and it’s something that’s going to take a lot of work.”
The new master plan for the coming years includes three phases, each with its own goals toward preserving the history of Mason County, and each phase requires fundraising. The phases would be accomplished as funds become available, not necessarily in numbered order, said Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society.
To read the full story, check out the print or buy an E-edition of Wednesday's Ludington Daily News.