By the time afternoon rolled around Saturday, the mountains of homemade baked goods on the tables of St. Simon Catholic Church were already starting to shrink.
That meant Applefest — the annual fundraiser for the church — was a success.
Organizers had to settle for a scaled-down version of the event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, St. Simon volunteers spend weeks organizing the event, not to mention all the time spent cutting apples and baking pies, cobblers and more to sell to the community.
After being canceled altogether in 2020, the church wanted to bring Applefest back in whatever capacity was possible, so a “mini” version was planned.
Turnout was excellent despite the smaller scale, according to organizer Jayne Knudsen.
“We’ve really, really done well,” Knudsen said of the whole event. “We weren’t sure we would, because last year we weren’t able to have our Applefest at all.
“In the past we’ve been hugely successful, so now we’re just trying a little mini version, because people want to do, and to get out and about.”
Applefest was divided into two areas: a drive-thru apple pick-up site in front of Ludington Area Catholic School, and the homemade food sale in the family center.
Knudsen estimated that at least 500 people, if not more, had passed through the family center alone within just a few hours.
Apples for the drive-thru were provided by Hackert Family Farms, and the drive-thru set-up was handled by volunteers like Chuck Keller, Joe Lenius and Dave Anderson. They started the day with four large pallets’ worth of apples, in four varieties: cortlands, golden delicious, galas and honeycrisp. The apples outside went almost as quickly as the baked goods and other homemade items in the family center.
Another difference this year was that all the food items were homemade and brought in by parishioners and community members rather than being prepared in the kitchen at the family center.
”Everything was donated, and we had things from homemade syrup and homemade salsa to homemade jellies, jams, pies, and bread — every kind of bread you can imagine,” she said. “Normally we had our dinner, but we made do.”
Knudsen has been involved in Applefest for at least 20 years. She said the community always looks forward to it, and people were saddened by its cancellation last year.
Over the years, she’s noted that people really love coming in for Applefest pies every year. The beloved pies are considered an unmissable fall treat.
This year, despite missing the pies, everyone made do.
Knudsen said organizers enjoyed getting back together for the cause. She said it was nice that the community was so supportive, too.
”We’ve had a great turnout from the community, and our parishioners as well,” she said. “Our tables were heaping (in the morning). … We’ve been really pleased.
”It’s been pretty successful. And in the morning, it was crazy.”
But it never got too crazy, she said. There wasn’t an unmanageable rush of customers, but rather a steady stream of people, which Knudsen said was good for social distancing.
”It’s been a good community event,” she said.
The funds from the event will be put toward planned improvements to the parking lot area.
Knudsen said “hopefully next year” St. Simon will be back to its traditional, larger-scale Applefest.