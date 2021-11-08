One of the two candidates seeking to be the new leader of the Ludington Area School District withdrew from consideration over the weekend.
Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District, withdrew his name from consideration for the superintendent’s position because of personal reasons, according to David Killips of Michigan Leadership Institute, the firm hired to find the district's next leader.
Kyle Corlett, superintendent at Delton-Kellogg Schools, is scheduled to have his second interview with the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education at 5 p.m., today, during a special meeting held at the district’s administration building, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Corlett will be in the district today touring its campuses before his second interview. Corlett will tour the secondary school complex first before going to the three elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center with the new Ludington Elementary School capping the visit.
Following Corlett’s interview, the board of education is expected to discuss the interview and could enter into contract negotiations with Corlett. The board could decide to restart the process, instead.
The district is searching for a replacement for Jason Kennedy, who left Ludington to become the superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools.