Five contestants representing Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties are competing in the 2020 Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant.
The public is invited to attend the scholarship pageant on Thursday, Aug. 1, at West Shore Community College Center Stage Theater. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m, according to a press release.
The contestants will compete in the categories of private interview, on-stage interview, talent and evening wear, and they will share their personal social impact initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2020 as well as scholarship money and awards.
The pageant will award five different scholarships, totalling nearly $3,000 for these local young women to use toward their education.
Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard will also attend the pageant to share her talent on stage and to help crown the next Miss Ludington Area. The show will be emceed by former Miss Ludington Area Staci Palma Collins.
Tickets are available for the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant for $10 through 9 p.m. Wednesday online at missludingtonarea.org.
The 2020 Miss Ludington Area contestants include:
•Jordan Goodman, 21, who is enrolled in Aquinas College. Her talent is speed painting, and her platform is autism awareness in the classroom. Goodman was also the 2018 Miss Mason County.
•Andrea Shoop, 19, who attends West Shore Community College. Her performance for the talent section will be a gymnastics floor routine. Her platform is getting kids more active by unplugging from technology. Shoop is the 2019 runner-up for Miss Mason County.
•Paige Whitaker, 18, who is enrolled in Aquinas College. Her talent will be a persuasive speech, and her platform is mental health awareness. Whitaker was also the 2018 runner-up for Miss Mason County.
•Madelyn Shamel, 18, who is enrolled at Calvin University. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her platform is called “Better Together.”
•Mariah Gregurek, 23, studies in the American Public University. Her talent is makeup application. Her platform is body confidence.
Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary competition. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.