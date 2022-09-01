A new twist on an old event will be part of this year’s Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant on Sept. 11 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The pageant’s board of directors announced this week that the organization will host the Little Miss, Junior Miss and Prince of Ludington Area Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, prior to the Miss Ludington Pageant at 4 p.m. Both events take place at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The event is “strictly for fun,” and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12 from Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
Shelby Soberalski, executive director of the pageant, told the Daily News the addition is a new take on what used to be the Miss Ludington Princess Pageant, which hasn’t been included in recent years.
“We’ve done a princess-type pageant in the past, and … 2016 was the last year we did that,” Soberalski said. “This is a kind of updated, more relevant event.
“They’re kind of breaking away from the ‘princess’ theme, though it’s obviously still welcome. The idea is to make it a be-who-you-want-to-be sort of thing.”
In a press release about the event on Wednesday, Soberalski stated that all participants will compete in an opening number and answer two questions on stage. Talent demonstrations are optional.
The participants will also spend time with Miss Michigan 2023, Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and the current Miss Ludington Area 2022 and do craft projects together.
No judging will take place during the event, and Soberalski said the aim is to “just be yourselves and have fun.”
Official Little Miss, Junior Miss and Prince of Ludington Area winners will be selected through a drawing, and will help crown participants in the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant.
Soberalski said organizers are “excited to bring it back, and excited to host it as a fundraiser,” adding that funds from the Little Miss, Junior Miss and Prince of Ludington Area Program will support scholarships for Miss Ludington participants.
Soberalski said the number of candidates will determine how the event takes shape.
“Depending on how many candidates we get, we’ll have the Little Miss, which is ages 4-8; Junior Miss, which is 8-12; and prince, which is boys as well, because even though it’s Miss America there’s a lot of areas that boys can compete.”
A few have already signed up, according to Soberalski.
She said it would be great to have a large number of participants, but she added that “if it’s small this year, that isn’t an issue.”
“We just decided that we would try something … and see what works,” she said.
Organizers are “kind of piecing the event together as we go,” and that additions might be made in the coming days. One idea that’s been floated is including an on-stage story time, to make the event “more well-rounded.”
The basic participation fee is $35, or $50 for those who want to include a talent, and the deadline for registration is Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
To register, find the link on the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program Facebook page or email missludington@gmail.com.