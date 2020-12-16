Even in the midst of a pandemic, Sawyer Hendrickson doesn’t stop.
Through her Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause organization — a nonprofit to support the military — she’s shipped thousands of stockings to military service people who couldn’t make it home for the holidays. On Tuesday, Sawyer did the same for 50 employees at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re delivering stockings to law enforcement because it’s not just military that needs to be remembered during the holidays, and (year-round) too, it’s also the police,” Sawyer said.
The stockings contained decks of cards, candy canes, cookies, coffee and more. Each one was meticulously and cheerfully decorated.
Sawyer and her mother, Heather, stopped by the sheriff’s office to deliver the stockings in person.
It was a much-appreciated gesture, according to Sheriff Kim Cole, adding that “she’s doing a great job” in her work.
“You guys are absolutely the best,” Cole told them, near the “Helping Hand” sculpture near the entrance to the sheriff’s office. “You don’t have any idea how much this means to us.”
He promised to make sure the stockings reached the employees working indoors.
Cole also said he’s considering donating the proceeds from next year’s No-Shave November fundraiser to Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause.
“It’s not a ton, but it’s about $1,000,” Cole said.
Those funds would be greatly appreciated by Sawyer and Heather, who said they’ve been struggling with shipping costs as a byproduct of the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it’s hard for us to get donations and it’s hard for us to have volunteers,” Sawyer said. “I had over 100 events canceled. I was supposed to speak in California, Hawaii, Ohio and a bunch of other places. Also, a bunch of our fundraisers were canceled.”
It’s a “double-edged sword,” according to Heather, because the restrictions also mean fewer troops are coming hope for the holidays, so they’re working extra hard to get stockings out to as many as possible.
They’ve surpassed 9,000 stockings already shipped this year, and Sawyer said the goal is to bring that number up to 10,000.
Sawyer’s also visited U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee. Next she’ll visit the Ludington Police Department.