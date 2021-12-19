Miss Sawyer is heading to the Super Bowl.
Earlier this month, 12-year-old Sawyer Hendrickson — founder of the nonprofit Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause, which works to support veterans and active service-members — was gifted two tickets to Super Bowl LVI during a visit to Ford Field.
The tickets were presented during the Lions’ winning Dec. 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5.
Sawyer was one of the Lions’ Hometown Heroes in November 2020, during the NFL’s Salute to Service.
“Every hometown game we have a Hometown Hero who’s recognized on the field during the third quarter,” said Ron Cyrus said, coordinator of the Lions’ Hometown Heroes and military ambassador to the NFL Hall of Fame Behavioral Health Initiative.
Sawyer and her mother, Heather, got to visit the field at the time, but she didn’t receive the normal fanfare because of the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t have anyone in the stands. So … we brought them back,” Cyrus said.
Cyrus said the tickets to Sawyer to show appreciation for her commitment to service-members. This efforts include the shipping of thousands of Christmas stockings to troops stationed away from home during the holidays.
“We know everything that family does to provide for service-members,” he said. “We had two tickets to give away, and we thought it would be really special to surprise Sawyer on the field.
“We thought it would be great to put someone out there — someone who’s done so much for veterans and active service-members.”
Sawyer said she’s thrilled and honored, and she said getting the tickets was an unexpected surprise.
“It was just a really shocking moment because that’s not what I was expecting. I knew that there would be some kind of surprise, but … I didn’t know it would be that,” she said. “It was a really amazing opportunity to go down on the field and receive it.”
Sawyer said she loves football, as does the rest of her family. Her dad will be accompanying her on the trip to the big game in Inglewood, California in February 2022, but Heather will almost certainly come along too.
Cyrus said his organization is happy to have played a part.
“We just wanted to do something great for a young lady who’s done some amazing things,” he said.