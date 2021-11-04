Dozens of boxes marked “Holiday Cheer Enclosed” are on their way from Ludington to active-duty military personnel.
Inside are about 2,500 Christmas stockings, including six for military dogs and their handlers. It’s the year’s first shipment from the nonprofit Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause.
This makes the fifth year that Sawyer Hendrickson, 12, has shipped thousands of stockings to military personnel.
“The project is pretty important to us,” Sawyer said. “It always has been, and it should always be. We’re really proud of ourselves seeing how far we’ve gotten in the project.”
The stockings sent out Thursday are going to addresses provided by the military, according to Heather Hendrickson, Sawyer’s mom.
“The military knows exactly who’s not coming home for Christmas,” Heather said. “That’s who the stockings are going to.”
But personalized stockings can also be purchased from the nonprofit’s website, www.misssawyer.com.
It costs $20 to have Sawyer send out a stocking. Discounted rates are available if purchased in bulk.
Each stocking contains a deck of cards, a candy cane, baked goods, candy, snacks, energy drink packets, Black Rifle Coffee Company packets and a handwritten Christmas card from Sawyer. The name of the recipient will be written on the stocking.
Stockings will be shipped until Dec. 18 to make sure it gets delivered by Christmas, according to the Facebook event.
You can buy stockings or donate to Sawyer’s nonprofit at www.misssawyer.com.
Sawyer has led efforts since 2017 to ship thousands of Christmas stockings to military members. Last December, she also brought Christmas stockings to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Her annual stocking drive began when she was seven years old. Her brother, Kylar, had joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and Sawyer realized veterans and active military “are probably the most forgotten people in this country,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
This year, the nonprofit has the help of a class at Gateway to Success Academy where students are earning credit for packing the snack and candy mixes, Heather said.
Other areas of the community are pitching in to help Sawyer this year.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is giving Sawyer the money raised through its No Shave Charity Event. From October through November, participating men in the sheriff’s department donate a weekly “fine” to violate its no-beard policy. This year, that money is going to Sawyer.
Sawyer’s cause “struck a chord” with veterans in the department who remembered what gifts from home meant to them, said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. He added that the stockings Sawyer brought the department last year made the choice a bit easier.
Shoe Sensation is also hosting a sock drive. From now through December, the store is collecting socks for active-duty personnel and veterans. The location on U.S. 10 is donating the socks to Sawyer’s nonprofit.
Donated socks must be new in the packaging. Military-approved socks will be available in-store to donate, and a $10 off $50 coupon is waiting for you if you do.