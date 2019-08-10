AMBER TWP. — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 35-4 “Lost Boys” chapter is pledging to turn a successful fundraiser to benefit Sawyer Hendrickson and her Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause organization into a recurring annual event after tripling its fundraising goal on Sunday, Aug. 3 at the Manistee VFW.
On Friday morning, at the veterans memorial on U.S. 10 near Oak Grove Funeral Home in Amber Township, three Lost Boys presented Sawyer and her mother, Heather, with a check for $3,053.50 for the first year’s proceeds.
The aim of the event, according to organizer, Lost Boys member and U.S. Army veteran Rick “Skid” Rowe, was to help Sawyer continue her work with veterans and active service people throughout the state and the nation.
“My goal was to raise $1,000, and we’re over $3,000 for the first year,” Rowe told the Daily News. “We’re already booked for next year.
“We’re going to keep doing (the event) and making it an annual thing. My ultimate goal is to make this her primary fundraiser, because we just want her to always have the resources to maintain her mission.”
